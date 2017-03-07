FAB Woman of the Year nominations open

SHERIDAN — Nominations for the 2017 FAB Woman of the Year award opened this week.

Do you know a woman who exemplifies strength and determination, adaptability and humanity, vision, leadership and integrity? Nominate her for this year’s award.

Nominations will remain open through March 24. Each of the women will be recognized at the FAB Woman of the Year Banquet on April 28 at Sheridan College to conclude the FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference.

Nomination forms can be picked up at The Sheridan Press or found online at thesheridanpress.com/fab along with conference information.

For additional information, contact Kristen Czaban at The Sheridan Press, 672-2431.