FAB just around the corner

For the last few years, the Sheridan Press has organized a conference for, about and by women. This year’s FAB Conference will take place April 28 at Sheridan College and I’m excited to gather again with some of the amazing people we have in this community.

As the committee gathers to nail down session topics, the ideas come like waterfalls. I cannot even keep up with the number of ideas that typically get tossed about to consider for the conference. They range from fun and funny to serious and necessary.

The half-day conference will kick off around noon on April 28 with lunch and our keynote speaker Shelli Johnson. She’ll start off the event and get everyone’s blood flowing with a “lessons from the trail” themed discussion. Topics she’s said could be on the agenda include daring to fail, choosing our mindset, preparedness and more. Johnson emphasizes the need to lead an “epic” life — whatever that means to you.

Johnson is an entrepreneur, mother, consultant, speaker and — most importantly — a Wyoming gal. She gets us. She’s from Lander.

Following Johnson’s presentation, we’ll have six breakout sessions (three timeframes with two options during each time). Those sessions will cover professional topics like how to manage a change in careers, how to recognize and teach employees and colleagues about suicide prevention and how to have those dreaded crucial conversations. On the personal tract, we’ll cover how to build your own herb garden, how to plan travel and travel safely as well as advice on keeping your relationships vibrant or full of passion.

We’ll pack a lot into those sessions and I can’t wait to hear all of the conversations that happen around them.

Last, but not least, we’ll wrap up the day with the nonprofit speed dating and cocktail hour, followed by the FAB Woman of the Year banquet.

We’re working on updating the FAB website, thesheridanpress.com/FAB with all of the information on this year’s event. We’ll also have nomination forms available on the site beginning March 1 and at the front desk at The Sheridan Press. The nominees we see for the award come from many walks of life. Some are seasoned and well-versed in the Sheridan community. Others are new to the scene, but making big things happen. Past winners have included Ada Kirven, Erin Kilbride, Carmen Rideout and Michelle Edwards.

The goal of the award isn’t necessarily to single out one woman or one kind of woman — it’s to celebrate ALL of the accomplishments women in our community make.

Each of the nominees is recognized for their contributions at the FAB banquet. Nominations for the FAB 2017 Woman of the Year award will be due March 24. So, start thinking of the women you know who exemplify strength and determination, adaptability and humanity, vision, leadership and integrity.

I can’t wait to read about all of the wonderful women in the Sheridan area!

Stay tuned for more on FAB 2017.