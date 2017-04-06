FAB Conference; Bottoms Up Bash

The fifth annual FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference is coming soon. Friday, April 28.

It’s presented by The Sheridan Press and Sheridan College and offers a half-day, two-track curriculum of both professional and personal enrichment and skill development.

This year’s keynote speaker is Shelli Johnson of Lander, a life coach and motivational speaker who has developed a national clientele. (More about Shelli: YourEpicLife.com)

The FAB Women’s Conference also includes the 2017 Sheridan Woman of the Year banquet that evening.

Tickets: thesheridanpress.com/fab, or for more info, contact, Kristen Czaban, the Press’ managing editor, 672-2431.

Co-sponsors include: Hammer Chevrolet, Edward Jones, Fremont Motor, First Interstate Bank, The Powder Horn, the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

••••••

Of good things…..

One more shout for Saturday night’s Bottoms Up Bash at the Elks Club in Sheridan.

It’ll feature live music (Midnight Chryslers from Billings, Montana), a silent auction, a photo booth and other activities. The fun starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

The “fun-raiser” has a genesis with Dana Arney Townsend, a six-year survivor of colon cancer. Like many cancer survivors, there was diagnosis, shock, determination, recovery and then a will to help others and broaden awareness. The “BUB girls,” cancer survivors or those touched by it, also include, Amy Herring, Joanne Garnett, Mary Kay Liggett, Stacy Rozman, Connie Goodwin, Anita Schamber.

••••••

I see by the paper……

• A Swedish politician is advocating that the country’s workers receive a paid, hour-long break each day to go home and have sex. Fox News reported how Per-Erik Muskos is proposing government-sanctioned intimacy to boost Sweden’s birth rate and improve well-being. Muskos is a council member in Overtornea, Sweden, a city of 2,000 residents along the border with Finland. He noted that “sex is a scarce commodity in many long relationships,” adding how it improves one’s immune system and lowers blood pressure. Muskos does concede, however, that citizens could “instead” take an hour-long walk.

Sweden is ranked the fifth “happiest” country in the world, according to Forbes magazine, behind Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

••••••

The new president is target of many jokes.

A favorite one about President Bill Clinton, early in his first administration:

A staff member walks by and notices the president with his feet on the desk, wearing just one shoe.

“Mister President, did you lose a shoe?” the staffer asks.

“Nope,” Bubba replied, celebrating his Arkansas roots, “found one!”