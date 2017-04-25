FAB coming Friday; athletes next week

The fifth annual FAB (For. About. By) Women’s Conference is Friday at Sheridan College.

Three professional and personal development sessions will be included, beginning at 2 p.m. There will be a luncheon (12:15 to 1:45 p.m.) and the Sheridan Woman of the Year banquet at 6:30 p.m. All seminars and events are inside the Edward A. Whitney Academic Center.

Shelli Johnson of YourEpicLife.com will be the keynote. A life coach and motivational speaker, Ms. Johnson, from Lander, has provided training and insight to more than 130 leaders throughout the U.S. There’s a terrific article about her in the March edition of Prevention magazine. Ticket information: thesheridanpress.com/fab; or, 307-672-2431.

The FAB Women’s Conference is presented each year by The Sheridan Press and Sheridan College. The sponsors are: Edward Jones, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Hammer Chevrolet, First Interstate Bank, Fremont Motor, The Powder Horn.

••••••

Coming a week from today will be the first annual Sheridan Press Sports Awards. Sheridan County has a legacy of multi-sport athletes with local, state and national recognition. These student-athletes from Sheridan, Big Horn, Tongue River, Arvada-Clearmont high schools, along with Sheridan College, will be recognized at the WYO Theater on May 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the meet-and-greet. There will be “tailgate” food and refreshments available. The program begins at 7 p.m.

Rob Johnson, a former standout athlete from Tongue River who played college basketball at Black Hills State University, will be the keynote speaker. Sheridan Press sports editor Mike Pruden will emcee.

••••••

Dept. of incidental info……

• On average, the tooth fairy in 2016 handed out an all-time high of $4.66 for each tooth, according to a story from USAToday.

• Some 25 percent of all married couples, according to new research by the National Sleep Foundation, sleep in separate bedrooms. Cited reasons include snoring, different work/sleep schedules, and restless leg syndrome. (In a “Seinfeld” episode, Kramer complains that his girlfriend, played by Sarah Silverman, has the “Jimmy Leg” which keeps him awake.)

••••••

There’s more news and expectations about the forthcoming solar eclipse coming Aug. 21 through central Wyoming. Some 12-plus Wyoming cities — from Jackson to Torrington — lie in the path of the “totality,” which will last two-plus minutes. If you look at a map, it seems the top spot for viewing such would be Boysen Resovoir over in Fremont County. Casper, Wheatland, Guernsey are also top spots. There are apparently “eclipse chasers” coming to the state for the big day. It’s the first total eclipse in Wyoming since 1918. Lodging for the big event has been snapped up. Tourism folks are expecting 250,000 people, plus the day-trippers from neighboring states.

••••••

Quotable

“The wages of sin are death, but by the time taxes are taken out, it’s just sort of a tired feeling.”

— Paula Poundstone, American comedienne, actress