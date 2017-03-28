FAB is April 28; ‘Founder’ movie

We’re a month away from the fifth annual FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference. It’ll be April 28 at Sheridan College. The half-day and evening event is presented by the Sheridan Press and SC.

FAB features concurrent professional and lifestyle tracks with a variety of seminars that include career and personal development and enrichment. Shelli Johnson of Lander will be FAB’s keynote speaker. She is a professional business and motivational trainer with a clientele throughout the U.S. If you’re a reader of Prevention magazine, Ms. Johnson is featured in the March edition. Her address will be “Epic Leadership Lessons Learned in the Field.”

That night, the 2017 Sheridan Woman of the Year will be recognized. Previous recipients include Erin Kilbride, Carmen Rideout, Ada Kirven and Michelle Edwards.

Co-sponsors of this year’s FAB include: Hammer Chevrolet, Edward Jones, Fremont Motor, The Powder Horn, First Interstate Bank, the Homer and Mildred Scott Foundation, Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Sheridan College.

Ticket information for both the half-day seminars, or the dinner, or both — thesheridanpress.com/fab. Or call, Kristen Czaban, the Press’ managing editor, 672-2431.

••••••

Week eight of the spring 2017 Sheridan Film Festival is “The Founder,” the story of Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s. Critics (83 percent) and audience members (81 percent), according to the movie website Rotten Tomatoes, say it’s a good one. Michael Keaton’s performance is “irresistible” as Kroc, says one critic, not unlike those French fries from McDonald’s en route home. Laura Dern also stars. It’s rated PG-13. Curtain at 4:30 and 7 p.m., inside the comfy confines of Centennial Theatre.

••••••

Major leaguers, when frustrated or angry, seem to take out their emotions on bathroom plumbing. Typically, when a ball player takes out plumbing of his own locker room, it also impacts the visitor’s toilets and sinks as well. Tsk. Tsk.

A few years ago, Sports Illustrated chronicled the history of temper tantrums and bathroom plumbing in the article, “This Leak in Baseball.”

• In 1919, low water pressure causes problems in the White Sox locker room. (The infamous Black Sox.) A ragamuffin newsboy spots star outfielder Joe Jackson and says, “Say it ain’t low, Joe?”

• 1938: There’s only one urinal working in the Ebbets Field clubhouse. Gripes Leo Durocher, “Nice guys finish last.”

• 1960: A broken water sink faucet bedevils the Cubs’ dugout. An excited Ernie Banks shouts, “Let’s spray two!”

• 1978: A Yankees star loses temper over slow drain, then apologizes. Admits Reggie Jackson, “I’m the boor who slurred the sink.”

• 1998: Accused of clogging a St. Louis Cardinals’ toilet, a defensive Mark McGwire says, “I’m not here to talk about what’s passed.”

••••••

Quotable

“Status quo, you know, is Latin for ‘the mess we’re in.’”

Ronald Reagan, 40th president, 1911-2004.