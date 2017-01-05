Extreme snowfall means quality conditions, increased business

SHERIDAN — The depth of the snow may make buzzing around town an inconvenience, but snowmobile renters and businesses associated with the sport welcome the frequent flurries this season.

National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Lester from the Billings Weather Forecast Office said they no longer take measurements at the Sheridan airport, but surrounding areas’ accumulation for the season has been much higher than it was at the same time last year.

From September to December 2016, snow accumulation for Dayton, Big Horn and Story has been 40 inches, 34 inches and 54 inches, respectively.

For the same time and areas in 2015, the accumulation was 12 inches, 22 inches and 31 inches.

Rick Young, who owns Bear Lodge with his wife Roberta, said that since he and his crew started grooming the area in mid-December they’ve seen twice as much snow as last year. While he hasn’t compared the numbers, he said he thinks the lodge is up 10-15 percent in terms of business volume over last year.

“I think we’ve had 130 to 150 (snowmobile) rental contracts done — that’s fairly good,” Young said. “I think last year was quite a bit lower.”

He added that the only thing deterring riders has been the extreme cold.

Young said Burgess Junction Rescue, which they operate, hasn’t had a rescue mission since the start of winter. One factor that may add to the absence of rescues is the great lining this year’s snow has made for riders.

Young said most damage to snowmobiles this time of year comes from protrusions of stumps, rocks and trees that haven’t been completely covered by snow.

“We have a base now, it’s firming up really good,” Young said. “So any snow that we get now will just add to the base that we’ve already started and it’ll get much better and it’ll get all those trees and stumps covered.”

Owner of Hando’s sales, service and repair shop in Sheridan, Joe Hando, said that though his sales are up to three times better than they were last year, this year’s colossal snowfall is the reason he hasn’t had many repairs. And though the machine is made for frigid temperatures, when the thermometer doesn’t top zero, it can be a danger to the rider.

“Anytime it gets below zero they can get frostbite and whatnot,” Hando said. “And if they break down, it doesn’t take that long to freeze.”

Hando said the danger of breaking down comes from not having a properly running machine, and noted the importance of having spare belts, plugs and appropriate clothing on hand.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a winter like this,” Hando said. “These are the winters I remember growing up.”