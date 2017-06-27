Executives look outside of box at state’s low health ranking

SHERIDAN — The 2017 Kids Count Data Book, released June 13, ranks Wyoming dead last in the state-to-state comparison of health care and shows the state dropped in economic well-being rankings.

While the state’s rankings fell from previous years, some say it doesn’t necessarily mean that Wyoming is moving backward, but other states have made big changes to jump ahead.

Put together by The Annie E. Casey Foundation, the data book ranks states in four main categories. Ranked 27th overall, Wyoming ranked 11th in economic well-being, 29th in education, 50th in health and 11th in family and community. Each domain has four sub-categories used to determine the ranking.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation is a private philanthropy based in Baltimore, Maryland, and its Wyoming Kids Count partner is the Wyoming Community Foundation.

Wyoming Community Foundation CEO Samin Dadelahi said the first thing that’s important to recognize is that the 2017 data book is comprised of 2015 data, a time when the state experienced an economic downturn.

“So while the rest of the nation was increasing economically and coming out of recession and gaining every year, Wyoming, which had been strong when the rest of the nation was going down… started going into its own recession,” Dadelahi said.

Additionally, Dadelahi said Wyoming isn’t just ranked based on what is happening in the state, but also on what’s happening in the rest of the nation. She said there wasn’t a dramatic change in Wyoming, but Wyoming stayed steady while other states moved ahead.

“It doesn’t matter that nothing has really changed for you,” Dadelahi said. “Everybody else is still moving ahead.”

Population density also affects the numbers.

The health care ranking is based on the number of low-birthweight babies, children without health insurance, child and teen deaths per 100,000 and teens who abuse alcohol or drugs, which Wyoming had 8.6 percent, 8 percent, 37 percent and 5 percent, respectively. This is compared to the lower percentages from the rest of the U.S. at 8.1 percent, 5 percent, 25 percent and 5 percent in these respective categories.

Dadelahi said the number of low-birthweight babies and child and teen deaths are greatly affected by sampling.

“Those indicators already use small samples,” Dadelahi said. “And in a state like Wyoming where we have such a small population already, it’s really subject to sampling error. So if we were to look at those data for those indicators over five years, you would see that they jump around a lot.”

While the year to year data may not be the most telling, Dadelahi said what the study offers is trends over long periods of time.

“If over 10 years every state is getting better and Wyoming isn’t getting better, that’s more than just random fluctuation can account for,” Dadelahi said.

Within the health data, Dadelahi said the number that is significant is the number of children without health insurance.

While other states saw a decrease in the number of uninsured children, Wyoming saw a jump of 3,000 uninsured children in one year.

Often an increase in uninsured children can be an effect of an economic recessions, which causes a transition in terms of high-paying jobs leaving the state, decreasing the number of jobs that traditionally come with benefits.

Sheridan County’s numbers for uninsured children went against the state’s trend, though. Sheridan went from 97 uninsured children ages 0 to 5 in 2014 to 31 children in 2015. The number of uninsured children ages 6 to 17 also declined from 135 in 2014 to 123 in 2015.

Overall, Sheridan’s total percent of children ages 17 and younger who were uninsured dropped from 3.6 percent in 2014 to 2.4 percent in 2015.

Dadelahi said other states, like Mississippi which moved from 40th to 16th, jumped in the rankings in terms of reducing the number of uninsured children it had because the state expanded Medicaid.

“So again, that would be a case of we didn’t change a whole awful lot, our numbers didn’t change dramatically,” Dadelahi said. “But what was really dramatic was the changes that were taking place in the states that did expand Medicaid coverage.”

State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said the expansion of Medicaid in Wyoming was a “nonstarter” and was attempted and defeated three times. He said in theory it would have saved Wyoming money, but at the expense of the federal budget. It also would have required a leap of faith on the state’s part to trust the federal government to keep its promise to cover 90 percent of the cost.

Kinskey said when the federal government will inevitably break its promise and go back to covering 50 percent, it would cost the state $125 million a year. He said he thinks this is what doomed the expansion.

While Medicaid is one option for-low income families to ensure their children, another is the Kid Care CHIP Program.

Wyoming Department of Health public information officer Kim Deti said this is a subsidized program operated by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

According to the WDOH website, the CHIP program covers preventive care services, immunizations, prescription medications, mental health care, dental care, medically necessary orthodontics, vision care and eyeglasses, physical therapy and lab and X-ray services.

Deti said generally Medicaid is for lower income families than the CHIP program, but families can apply for both and see where they qualify.

To see an overall improvement in Wyoming’s rankings, Dadelahi said she thinks the key is what legislators have been talking about consistently — diversifying the economy. She said this includes expanding in terms of population growth.

Dadelahi said Wyoming is the only state in the nation without a city of more than 100,000 people and the state’s at a disadvantage without a metropolitan area, which tend to drive economic growth.

Dadelahi said next year’s data will be from 2016, when the state started to see some stabilization, but budget cuts were still happening.

“I would expect that hopefully things are evening out,” Dadelahi said about next year’s data book. “But I would expect that we see a little bit more of a downward stretch before we even out.”