Excitement ramps up as WYO hits weekend

SHERIDAN — An 8-second ride, a dismount and a finger point to the bleachers. Jessy Davis had a good time Friday night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

The bareback rider scored an 83 on the third night of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association action at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, pushing him to sixth in the week’s standings.

“I’m just taking it rodeo by rodeo and trying to have fun at the same time,” Davis said. “If you get to thinking about it too much, especially for me, if I get to thinking about it, it just keeps beating me down. I’m just going to jump out there and try to have fun.”

As Sheridan hits day five of rodeo festivities, the energy really amps up when the weekend arrives. Rodeo fans pack the streets of downtown Sheridan for the pancake breakfast, Sneakers and Spurs Rodeo 5K, Beds Along the Bighorns bed races and the ever-popular parade.

By the time Friday’s performances roll around, the community can’t wait to cheer on Davis and his compadres in the arena.

“This is one of my stops; I love coming to this rodeo,” Davis said of the WYO. “With all the people and the fans that come here. Especially the Indian Relay Races; you don’t get to see that every day. Sheridan’s definitely one of my stops every year.”

The crowd hardly stopped cheering during the Indian Relay Races, and the excitement only built from there. It didn’t hurt that the action in front of them was some of the best of the week.

Friday’s show featured a new barrel-racing fast time, four bull riders moved into the top six, and a number of other competitors climbed up the standings ladder.

Ivy Hurst delivered on a blazing 17.16-second ride in barrel racing, besting Taci Bettis’ 17.21-second ride from earlier in the week.

Not to be outdone, Friday’s bull riders closed the night with some of the best performances of the week. While no cowboy could top Guthrie Murray’s impressive 87.5, plenty impressed the packed house.

Ednei Caminhas moved to second with an 84-point ride; Eli Vastbinder and Cole Melancon tied for third with 80s; and Dave Mason sits in sixth with a 77.

Other highlights Friday included Clay Elliott, who jumped to second in saddle bronc riding with an 84 and Levi Nicholson, whose 85-point show has him in third in the bareback standings.

And, of course, rodeo clown JJ Harrison let the fans know how impressive the show was inside the arena.

“My job is to show them that entertainment value,” Harrison said. “To be there to make the thing fun, make them giggle, make them chuckle and feel like they’re closer to the contestant.”

Harrison, along with his tag-team partner announcer Will Rasmussen, make sure the crowd cheers on the competitors in all forms — the top-notch rides all the way down to the no-scores. And while Harrison often razzes the poorer rides, he gave credit to the cowboys who make themselves part of the show, even after their rides are over.

“The rodeo athlete is the most understanding, compassionate guy, because they just understand this is a show,” Harrison said. “They don’t care if I come at them, if I’m making fun of them, if they make fun of me.

“This sport’s one of the only ones that still has that medieval court jester.”

Harrison’s work is far from done. Saturday will cap off the weeklong rodeo festivities, and the rodeo goers are always looking to go out on a high note. After a night of street dancing and with one more night to go, the excitement levels are only increasing.

Harrison, who is entertaining at the WYO for the second-straight year, has high expectations for everyone in attendance Saturday.

“I do this for a living; I’ve been all over the country,” he said. “Obviously, I travel everywhere. This rodeo has a very positive energy with it, and it has a very, very positive reputation. People that are from Sheridan aren’t going to know that, but people that are in this little industry, nobody wants to miss Sheridan.”

The cowboys and cowgirls will look to feed off Sheridan’s energy to alleviate the pressure of their rides. With the help of Harrison and the rodeo-loving community, they shouldn’t have much trouble. Friday’s competitors certainly didn’t.

The final performance of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo begins Saturday at 7 p.m.