Excitement evaporates from Energy Bowl

SHERIDAN — Every summer, the seniors on the Sheridan High School football team load up a couple vehicles and mosey up the Bighorn Mountains for a few days with the SHS coaches. The players and coaches discuss the upcoming season and what it means to be a senior — a leader — on the Broncs football team.

During the 2017 retreat, a word kept getting tossed around: complacency. The Broncs were two-time defending state champions. But that isn’t good enough. How were they going to prevent themselves from settling on two championships?

“If we are complacent, we will not get it done,” the players said to their coaches during the retreat.

Each group of seniors had a motivating factor during the last two championship runs.

The 2015 title team expected to have one or two trophies by the time it hit senior year, but it lost twice in the semifinals. Senior year was the final shot, and the group got it done. Last year’s group felt like it had played little brother to the class above it, and nobody expected the team to win with the loss of such a strong class. The team responded and won its second straight.

This year’s group doesn’t know much outside of winning football games. The 2017 seniors have a 22-2 record as varsity players. They’ve won 12 straight games dating back to last season and are a 3-point loss to Gillette away from that streak sitting at 24 games.

Winning might not come easy all the time, but it’s become the norm at Sheridan High School.

But the Broncs want more than the winning streaks. An undefeated season looks great. Even another 11-1 season doesn’t look bad.

But all that equates to complacency. They’re greedy; they want another championship.

“It’s a bit of a battle cry for us,” Julian said. “We know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot.”

This week, the best shot comes from Gillette.

Ironically, two undefeated seasons fell at the hands of the Camels over the last two autumns. Sheridan got the last laugh, turning those seasons into titles, but Gillette has had an edge on the Broncs for the past decade. Gillette is the only team with a winning record against Sheridan since Julian and his staff took over in 2007. The Camels lead the series 8-5 in that time.

But the Energy Bowl won’t have the same luster this week, probably won’t for the next several seasons and may not ever again. The addition of Thunder Basin High School in Campbell County shifted the rivalries of the schools and, this year, changed the dynamics of the Camels football team.

Gillette hasn’t won a game this season. It averages a league-worst 5.2 points per game and is the only offense in 4A yet to surpass 1,000 yards. The Camels are last in total defense and last in total offense.

“You knew this week, multiple things riding on it,” Julian said of the storied Sheridan-Gillette rivalry. “Playoff seeding, rivalry game, a huge battle, very physical, great crowd, all those things. Right now, where Gillette sits, it’s lost most all of that.”

Nobody expects Gillette to win Friday. The team rushes for 28.8 yards per game, and Sheridan’s defense is most dominant at the line of scrimmage. The Camels start three freshmen; the Broncs seniors have more experience than any team in the state.

It could be very easy for complacency to take over Friday. But that doesn’t fit in with the theme.

Sheridan hopes to use Friday’s matchup as another building block in the quest for championship number 26. It will continue adding to and tweaking its offense and most likely have a chance to rest some key starters while building depth behind them.

Julian admitted that this week’s matchup isn’t just bizarre because the Camels look so different, but it somewhat goes against a key principal the coaches preach each week about focusing on one team that week and not anybody else.

But Sheridan hosts Cheyenne East in two weeks, a matchup that, barring any losses before that, will have major playoff implications. The Broncs know that game is nearing and carries heavy importance, so it’s impossible to not think about that, even with a matchup against Gillette coming first.

The Broncs are in a balancing act, but each week still has to progress the team forward in preparation for that end goal: a state championship.

Complacency is the fiercest enemy at this point.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Gillette.