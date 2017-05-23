Ex-Broncos coming for ‘Kids’ tourney

These days, plenty of graduations hereabouts.

The difference between when I was a graduating senior and today’s teenagers?

Car stereos.

Much better car stereos.

••••••

This year’s “Give Kids the World” golf tournament at the Powder Horn will have a dose of celebrity amidst the fund-raising. Three former Denver Broncos will join the festivities, a two-day event, June 16-17.

It’s the fourth year the Powder Horn has hosted this event, which raises money for the Give Kids the World Village in Orlando. The 31-year-old facility welcomes children with life-threatening illnesses and provides their families with a week-long vacation, free of charge, while recovering or facing greater challenges. Website: gktw.org.

“Kids” golf participants will have a chance to win a round of golf with these former Broncos on Friday, play a two-person best-ball team format on Saturday and possibly qualify for a shoot-out match after the tournament. Meals and other activities are included in the entry fee. Last year, the event raised more than $52,000.

The Broncos include Joel Dreessen, a tight end (2012-2014). He played nine seasons in the NFL with three teams. Spencer Larson played six seasons in the NFL as a fullback and was with the Broncos from 2008-2011. Eric Pears played 10 years in the NFL for five teams as a defensive tackle and was with the Broncos for three seasons.

Also, coming for the fundraiser is Vic Lombardi, longtime sportscaster for CBS’ KCNC Channel 4, of Denver. He’s is currently the studio host with Altitude Sports.

The tournament is open to the public. Deadline is June 14. For additional information, call 672-5323, the Powder Horn golf shop.

••••••

Quick Hitters

• Kathy Arnold says Buffalo Bill Days are coming back. ERA Carroll Realty is the mover-and-shaker involved in resurrecting the event that will include a parade, exhibitions, a Western ball with period dress. It’ll be June 23, 2018. If you’d like to see what the event looked like in years past: buffalobilldays.org.

• Earlier this month, the Lodge Grass girls golf team came into the Powder Horn for play and practice. One of the golfers, Tavia Torralba, aced the sixth hole on the Eagle course, hitting a tee shot right into the jar. The hole-in-one is her first; the young golfer has been playing for just two months, according to Powder Horn PGA professional Todd Bleidner.

••••••

Winning Correction

“An Op-Ed article on Monday about the death of Leonard Cohen rendered Mr. Cohen’s Hebrew name incorrectly. It is Eliezer ben Nisan ha’Cohen, not Eliezer ben Natan ha’Cohen. It also misstated the title of a Cohen song. It is ‘I’m Your Man,’ not ‘I’m in Your Man.’”

— The New York Times, Nov. 16, 2016