Evidence processing safeguards law enforcement, courts

SHERIDAN — It takes law enforcement two weeks at the academy to teach the process of obtaining, securing and maintaining evidence. The process goes beyond securing a bloody shirt from a crime scene. Law enforcement officers not only preserve the integrity of the evidence but provide a service of safety to the community.

“Of all the evidence classes, (the most important) is to protect and maintain custody,” Sheridan Police Department Officer Jerome Smith said.

Each step of the process remains imperative for more than just the law enforcement agencies. Sheridan County Attorney Christopher LaRosa also noted the importance.

“We rely on those people to do that so we know the (evidence is safeguarded),” LaRosa said. “The system doesn’t work if a claim can be made that the evidence is changed.”

Step by step

Before adjudication of a case, law enforcement officers take meticulous care of each piece of evidence to preserve its integrity.

“When evidence is found, it doesn’t matter if it’s for a homicide or it’s just a possession charge, it’s photographed in place where it’s at, unless it’s removed from the person’s body,” Smith said.

The more photographs, the better.

“There’s nothing stating how many you need to take, but digital is cheap,” Smith said.

In addition to wide shots, close-ups and location photographs, evidence is also photographed with a measurement device next to it to document the size. After photographing the evidence at the scene, wet evidence is placed in a paper bag to maintain airflow and not compromise the evidence by having the proteins spoil.

“Once we’re done at the scene, that evidence is brought directly to the police department,” Smith said. “We don’t go anywhere else with it. You don’t respond to another call. We don’t take it home. We don’t drive around for three hours with it in our vehicle. We bring it directly to the police department and it gets processed.”

Officers must maintain a chain of custody for evidence at all times. If the evidence is placed in a patrol car while an officer retrieves additional evidence, it must be secured by locking the vehicle. Otherwise, there is no way of knowing if the evidence had been tampered with, thus compromising the integrity of the item.

Once back at the police station, the officer again photographs the evidence and either dries the items in the secure dryer in the processing room, or if dry, packages and labels the evidence to coincide with its associated case and the officer entering the evidence.

The evidence with the check-in form then goes into a pass-through locker.

“I can put items into it on one side of the wall,” Smith said. “Once I lock it, we can no longer get it back. It has to be obtained from the other side of the wall by the evidence tech.”

The chain of custody then passes to SPD evidence technician Nate Dygon, who remains in control of the evidence.

Dygon catalogs each piece of evidence in the newly remodeled storeroom. Drug confiscations remain in a separate room with double locks. Guns are also double-locked in the storeroom. During remodel, Dygon removed and replaced each item on his own to ensure no evidence was lost during the process. He often completes personal audits to ensure each piece of evidence remains secure and in its correct place. Twice a year, SPD completes an internal audit and Dygon also adheres to an audit from an external department. He is currently preparing for an audit from an evidence technician professional out of South Dakota.

Smith said the paper trail to track evidence starts with the officer collecting it and documentation continues with every movement of the evidence. If it goes to the lab for testing, a paper trail follows it there and back.

If the case goes to trial, the officer transports the evidence to the clerk of court and then the evidence becomes the court’s responsibility.

Drug dough

Drug confiscations often include cash as well. Processing drug bust money requires a two-phase process.

Dygon said officers may have the suspect sign over the money to the department. If the suspect refuses, officers must file for forfeiture within 30 days. It must be proven the money was obtained by illegal means to avoid it being returned to the suspect.

If the suspect agrees to forfeit the money to the department, the money is entered into the drug investigation account with the city of Sheridan after being counted by two different people and transferred over in the chain of custody from the officer to Dygon. Dygon counts the money again with a city accountant and then deposits the evidence in the account. If the money must be returned, the city will cut a check and Dygon will sign it before returning it to the owner.

Money sent to the drug investigation account may be used for scheduled buys of drugs by law enforcement.

In and out

Dygon continually checks evidence and works to clean out his storeroom whenever the cases have been adjudicated. For high-profile cases, such as a homicide, the evidence remains with the department indefinitely.

Items such as lost bicycles also get entered like evidence. If the owner cannot be located and value is under $50, per state statute the evidence may be sold at public auction.

“I’ve got almost 60 bicycles slated for the auction this spring in the evidence barn,” Dygon said. “If we can’t donate it, we send it to public auction.”

SPD will hold its public auction this spring.