Am I doing everything God has called me to do?

Looking at how fast life is racing by, I sometimes wonder what all am I missing?

Kids are getting older, seasons come and seasons go. As a believer am I doing everything God has called me to? I do church on Sunday, I am involved in small group and I read my Bible on a regular basis, but is there more?

I am coming to understand that these habits are great for the Christian life, but why do I feel hungry for more. Seems like life is flying by and I haven’t done all that I feel God wants me to do.

I think that these Christian habits are really important, but maybe there are more habits that can help us fill this empty feeling we get as we live the Christian life.

Here are a few new habits to consider: Take time out of your life to bless someone that is in your life. Sacrifice time or money for someone else to feel and see Jesus living through us.

Next, invite someone to your table to share in a meal with you. Many of the greatest conversations about God and life happen during a meal. Finally, learn to be silent before God so we can learn to listen to the Holy Spirits leading.

When we learn to listen to God in the quiet places, we will slowly learn to hear him in the loud places of life. Each one of these new habits will grow us, but also open doors for God to use us to impact others in his name.

I think of this quote from Carl Jun. He says, “You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.”

As I continue to grow in my relationship with God, I know he has more in store for me then great worship on Sunday, Bible studies and small groups. He wants me to be His hands and feet taking His glory to the people in my life.

Life is racing by at the speed of light, let’s not forget to shine His light as we go.

Ryan Charest is the lead pastor of Real Life Christian Church starting Sept. 20. www.RealLifeSheridan.com