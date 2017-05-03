Event recognizes athletes from across the county

SHERIDAN — While Sheridan County boasts many talented athletes, rarely do they all gather.

But on Tuesday, athletes and coaches received awards recognizing their efforts on and off the field at the inaugural Sheridan Press Sports Awards.

Almost 250 athletes, parents, coaches and community members attended the event at the WYO Theater.

“I thought the night was a huge success,” Press sports editor Mike Pruden said. “We had a great turnout of athletes, coaches and family members, and it seemed like everyone had a good time. It’s just great bringing all these people into the same room to recognize the athletic talent we have in this community.”

Sheridan High School standout Hayden Hastings earned the title of Male Athlete of the Year for his performance on the field and on the mat. He was a part of the winning 4A state champion football team, earning all-state honors as a linebacker.

His ability on the wrestling mat also earned him statewide recognition. Hastings won the state championship this school year in the 170-pound weight class; it was his third state title. In a previous interview, head wrestling coach Tyson Shatto said Hastings was “without a doubt the best to put on a Sheridan wrestling singlet.”

Hastings will continue wrestling at national tournaments as he finishes high school, then he’ll compete at the University of Wyoming.

Four SHS swimmers earned Female Athlete of the Year accolades. The crew, comprised of Piper Carroll, Pippin Robison, Zoe Robison and Molly Green, dominated the pool during the fall season, and earned a state championship in the 200-meter medley relay event.

Better yet, all swimmers will return next season — getting an opportunity to defend their state title as well as a shot at winning in other events.

“It’s overwhelming,” Green said. “The fact that I can do it with (Carroll, Zoe Robison and Pippin Robison) is amazing. And the fact that we can keep everything going next year is phenomenal.”

Also winning a major award was Big Horn head football and girls basketball coach Michael McGuire.

McGuire achieved a rare feat this school year as the coach of two state championship teams. The Rams won their second 2A state title in football in four years under McGuire’s leadership, while the Lady Rams grabbed their first state title since 2009 with a 1-point victory over Wyoming Indian in the championship basketball game.

The Sheridan Press plans to make the awards ceremony an annual event.

“We don’t expect the success to dwindle, so we hope the Sports Awards grow at a similar rate to the talent level,” Pruden said. “We had a blast hosting this event.”