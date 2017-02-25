Etchechoury named Summit Award winner

SHERIDAN — The Academics for All Committee recognized Ethyn Etchechoury as this week’s Summit Award winner. Etchechoury is a senior at Sheridan High School and currently boasts a GPA of 3.958.

Etchechoury attended Big Horn High School for his ninth- and tenth-grade education before transferring to SHS for his final two years. Etchechoury attributes much of his academic success to the rigor and high expectations of both schools. From guitar to the golf course to AP chemistry, Etchechoury has found diverse ways to satisfy his desire for challenge and self-improvement. Etchechoury was quick to point to chemistry as his favorite class for its compelling difficulty and natural fit with his interests and future pursuit of medical oncology.

Part of what makes Etchechoury such a deserving selection for the Summit Award is his self-motivation and strong work ethic, as evidenced by his academic and extracurricular involvement. Etchechoury took on a demanding class schedule each year of high school, often emphasizing mathematics and science courses, though still challenging himself with courses like AP British literature and AP computer science. Throughout his high school career, he has balanced varsity golf at BHHS, speech and debate at SHS, academic team, employment and many hours of community volunteering on top of his rigorous course load.

When asked about his academic drive and motivation to go into medicine, Etchechoury recalls a childhood fascination with the sciences and a desire to help others. Moreover, Etchechoury witnessed the impact of cancer within his own family while growing up. This propelled him to seek out an internship with the Welch Cancer Center at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, which cemented his decision to pursue a path in the medical sciences.

“I want to be as successful as I can so that I can make an impact on others,” Etchechoury said. “I want to use my interests and my skills to make a positive difference, if even on just one person.”

Etchechoury has been awarded the Trustees’ Scholars Award and will be attending the University of Wyoming in the fall of 2017. Etchechoury currently plans to major in chemistry and minor in computer science. From there, Etchechoury will pursue medicine, possibly through the WWAMI Regional Medical Education Program. Beyond his collegiate studies, Etchechoury has expressed interest in eventually returning to the Sheridan area to practice, though he is open to seeking out opportunity wherever it may lie.

Etchechoury credits SHS chemistry teacher Rhonda Bell as a teacher who has had a positive impact on him.

“She is the epitome of teachers who go above and beyond,” Etchechoury said of Bell. “She is wholly devoted to her students and to their learning.”

Etchechoury nominated Bell for the Academics for All Outstanding Teacher award.

Bell holds Etchechoury in high regard, as well.

“He is extremely bright, and he also has the curiosity to investigate concepts and ideas for himself,” Bell said. “He is self-motivated and has very high aspirations. He knows that his education will open numerous opportunities in his future.”

Outside of school, Etchechoury is a spirited outdoorsman. No matter the season, Etchechoury can be found outside skill-building and memory-making with his family. He especially enjoys fly fishing, bow hunting, archery, hiking, biking and skiing. Etchechoury has one brother, Peyton, and is the son of Jason and Kristen Etchechoury.