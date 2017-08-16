FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Erpeldings celebrate 65 years of marriage

SHERIDAN — Gerald N. Erpelding and Joyce M. Erpelding of Sheridan will celebrate 65 years of marriage Aug. 16. The Erpeldings wed Aug. 16, 1952, in Minnesota.

Gerald Erpelding is a retired machinist, mechanic, electrician, welder and carpenter. He retired in 1993. Joyce Erpelding worked as a caregiver.

The Erpeldings have six children — Anthony Erpelding of Cheyenne; Joseph (Christine) Erpelding of Billings, Montana; Nicholas (Susan) Erpelding of Cheyenne; Ronald (Cindy) Erpelding of Great Falls, Montana; Mary Ann (Joseph) Perron of Anacortes, Washington; and Christopher (Shirley) Erpelding of Anchorage, Alaska.

They also have eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate with a lunch at Frackleton’s on Aug. 16 with friends.

