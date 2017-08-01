EQC votes Brook Mine permit deficient

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council rejected the Brook Mine permit as submitted and voted to remand the permit back to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality along with an order that outlines what the Council finds as deficiencies in the permit.

The EQC’s decision came during a public meeting in Cheyenne Tuesday evening to discuss and vote on the permit, wrapping up the seven-day trial-like hearing that started in May.

While the EQC did not vote on what will be included in the order, councilmembers did discuss possible deficiencies that would need to be corrected, which include additional subsidence data, limits on a blasting schedule and additional data on possible hydrologic damage.

Powder River Basin Resource Council director Jill Morrison said once the permit addresses the issues, the permit will need to go back through the public notice and review processes.

“Basically what they told the DEQ is the permit is deficient and they have to go back to the drawing board,” Morrison said.

Ramaco Carbon LLC chairman and chief executive Randall Atkins said in a press release that though the permit can’t immediately move forward, the company remains confident in its ability to launch the research and development efforts.

“We respectfully heard the EQC’s comments and will work, along with the Department of Environmental Quality, to rectify these concerns,” Atkins said in the press release. He later added, “We regard this overall project as a strong potential driver and benefit for the Sheridan and Wyoming economies and look forward to its future success.”