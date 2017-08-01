EQC considers facts in Brook Mine permit hearing

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council will publicly deliberate and vote on the adequacy of the Brook Mine permit Tuesday afternoon.

According to the EQC agenda, the meeting will begin at 3 p.m. with the Council immediately going into executive session for legal advice and reconvening at 4 p.m. for the deliberation and final vote.

All parties involved in the hearing, Brook Mining Company, LLC, Mary Brezik-Fisher and David Fisher, Powder River Basin Resource Council and Big Horn Coal Company, filed Proposed Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law July 24.

PRBRC attorney Shannon Anderson said the documents filed outline not only the facts of the case as interpreted by each party, but also recommendations of what the EQC could adopt in its own decision.

The proposed mine, to be located between Sheridan and Ranchester, is part of Lexington, Kentucky-based Ramaco Carbon LLC’s plan to turn coal into products like carbon fiber for the automobile industry. The project also includes research and manufacturing facilities and will be a partnership between researchers and industry.

The EQC hearing was called in response to objections to the proposed mine after the WDEQ decided it was unlikely the dispute would be resolved with an informal conference. Multiple parties believed the proposed mine permit was incomplete and failed to adequately address issues like blasting, traffic and reclamation.

Major points of disparity include the completeness of the water and subsidence studies.

To address possible hydrologic incompleteness, the WDEQ in its filing recommended that within 45 days of a permit being issued, Brook Mining Company must submit a non-significant permit revision to WDEQ that includes the condition, and that Brook Mine must respond within 30 days of receiving any review comments on the proposed revisions by WDEQ.

The proposed condition requires the mine to install additional surface water monitoring stations to collect surface water quantity and quality data from the Tongue River and Goose Creek drainages.

Three other conditions are listed in WDEQ’s proposed findings. One condition calls for revisions to the Mine Pit Dewatering Plan and another for revisions to the mine’s plan to mitigate impacts on groundwater.

The last condition says Brook Mining will correct the dual permitted areas section of the mine plan to reflect agreements made and not made between Brook Mine and Big Horn Coal.

The document filed on behalf of Brook Mining Company says the permit meets requirements and stresses the authority of WDEQ to rule on the permit, which is one reason it recommends the EQC not impose additional permit conditions.

WDEQ did not include conditions for other opposing parties’ concerns like subsidence and blasting.

Anderson said the recommended conditions aren’t enough, even when it comes to water quality. While WDEQ said the existing baseline data is adequate and additional data isn’t required, Anderson disagreed and said a condition doesn’t solve the problem.

“You can’t fix that after the fact; you can’t add in the permit a condition to say, ‘Hey, do baseline water quality samples,’ because you have a permit at that point,” Anderson said. “The whole point is that this assessment has to be done prior to permit issuance, and that’s what the law requires.”

The Fishers’ attorney Jay Gilbertz agreed the conditions aren’t enough. He said other conditions the permit should require include restricting times when blasting can occur and seismic monitoring.

He also said there should be a condition requiring sufficient financial security for environmental obligations. The condition he filed recommends “…requiring that a parent or related company to the applicant provide a financial guarantee of the reclamation and environmental obligations of an applicant.”

While he said the conditions WDEQ included weren’t enough, he said he and his clients are happy the conditions were included.

“We’re pleased that the DEQ acknowledged those problems,” Gilberz said. “Because they were very real problems in the mine permit.”

While WDEQ spokesman Keith Guille said he couldn’t comment on the conditions the department submitted, he said the department looks forward to the EQC’s decision and will consider all comments made during the entire permitting process.

“What they decide, I don’t think we can comment on what’s going to happen, but it was important to us during this whole process that the public have the opportunity to speak,” Guille said.

Anderson said it’s unclear how much weight this decision will have on the final permit decision, as the mine is still a WDEQ permit.

She said while there have been smaller cases of permits being challenged, she doesn’t think a coal mine permit has been challenged this way before the EQC in about 30 years, which makes the process new to everyone involved.

“It’s been a while since this has been before the Environmental Quality Council in this way, and everybody’s sort of picking up the law from a while ago and figuring out how to apply it,” Anderson said. “It’s been an interesting process for everyone.”