Entities concerned for reproductive health care funding

SHERIDAN — As Wyoming approaches the imminent closing of its only Planned Parenthood, joining North Dakota as the only two states without one, some health care providers have concerns about the future of family planning clinics and low-cost reproductive services.

While there are options for Sheridan residents to find low cost health care services, like the Sheridan Health Center and Sheridan County Public Health, these centers mainly focus on services outside the realm of family planning.

Public Health nurse manager Debra Haar said they offer STD testing and counseling along with a child health program, which provides education and support for prenatal and postpartum parents, but that’s about as far as they go when it comes to family planning.

She said aside from condoms, Public Health does not offer contraceptive services but does refer patients.

Haar said she refers patients to Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns when a patient is in need of contraceptive services but can’t afford a doctor’s visit.

RHBH director Amanda Alexander said the clinic operates with Title X funding, the federal grant that provides comprehensive preventive and family planning service funding, along with fundraising monies and donations and other local grants. Services are charged based on a sliding scale, and in certain cases donations are accepted as payment.

RHBH’s services are in line with Planned Parenthood’s, including low-cost birth control, emergency contraception and referrals and education on both carrying out and terminating pregnancy. Neither RHBH nor the Planned Parenthood in Casper offers abortion services.

While a Washington Post article says the closing of Casper’s Planned Parenthood is due to financial issues and is unrelated to recent political activity, the political climate still causes concern for the future of Title X funding and family planning services.

“We do have a lot of concerns right now,” Alexander said. “Title X funding is secured through the year but that’s all we know.”

According to the Wyoming Health Council, RHBH is the only facility in Sheridan that receives Title X funding. Gillette is the closest city to Sheridan with a Title X-funded clinic.

Alexander said the center is doing its best to look for outside sources, donations and other grants to keep its doors open if the federal funding disappears.

An RHBH 2015 tax return says of $143,955 total money from grants and contributions, only $20,335 came from fundraising events. The rest was a culmination of government grant money.

If RHBH had to close, Haar said she didn’t know where she’d refer patients for low-cost family planning services.

“You know they’re pretty much it,” Haar said. “There’s not a whole lot of options in town other than the one OBGYN’s office here that will provide those kinds of services.”

According to the Guttmacher Institute, in 2014, of 38 million women in need of contraceptive care, 20 million were in need of publicly funded services and supplies. It says among those, 77 percent, or 15.5 million, were poor or low-income adults and 23 percent, or 4.7 million were younger than 20 years old.

But while RHBH and centers like it focus on reproductive health care, in some cases they are also the only medical professional a patient will see all year.

“We might be the only doctor or the only mid-level provider that they see so we can even catch somebody that has high blood pressure and help refer them somewhere for help with that,” Alexander said.

Guttmacher also says that between 2006-2010, more than six in 10 women who used publicly funded centers providing contraceptive services considered the center their usual source of medical care. It says four in 10 women who used a center specializing in contraceptive care received health care from only that center.

Haar said if RHBH was taken out of the equation, a new question would plague those looking for services.

“Can you afford to drive out of state or out of the area,” Haar said. “Can you afford to go anywhere else if you can’t afford to go to a doctor’s office?”

Though Alexander said it’s unclear what’s going to happen with Title X funding, she said it seems like they’ve received better donations since President Donald Trump was elected, which she attributes to concern.

“Sometimes it seems like we get better donations because, you know, people are scared for us and they’re concerned for us that we aren’t going to have enough funding to keep going,” Alexander said.

Haar said with budgets in such a bleak state, it seems everyone’s getting a cut. She said the question is usually just to what degree and severity. When it comes to Sheridan’s main source of low-cost reproductive services, she said she hopes they have a future.

“I hope that they don’t get any significant cuts or end up losing their ability to perform their services,” Haar said. “But I really don’t know.”