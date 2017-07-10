Enrollment increases in Sheridan County school districts

SHERIDAN — Enrollment steadily increased in all three Sheridan County school districts at the conclusion of the 2016-17 school year.

Sheridan County School District 2’s enrollment increased 53 students from the previous school year with 3,488 students.

“It’s solid — it’s obviously going in the right direction,” said Scott Stults, assistant superintendent at SCSD2.

Unofficial numbers indicate Sheridan High School had the highest enrollment of all SCSD2 schools during the 2016-17 school year with 962 students, and The Wright Place had the lowest with 16 students. Highland Park Elementary had the highest enrollment for all of the districts’ elementary schools with 356 students.

Stults attributes SCSD2’s continued growth to its high-performing schools. He said many parents move to the Sheridan area because they know their children will receive a quality education.

“We have a lot of people who said they are coming to school for one reason: a quality education,” Stults said. “Our reputation precedes itself that our students get a great education.”

Sheridan County School District 1 experienced steady growth, as well.

SCSD1 had 945 students in its schools at the end of the 2016-17 school year compared to 937 the previous year.

The district’s largest enrollment came from Tongue River schools. Tongue River’s elementary, middle and high schools combined for 490 students — approximately 50 more students than Big Hor

n’s elementary, middle and high schools.

The only schools in the district that did not grow in the past year were Tongue River Elementary (257 in 2015-16 compared to 247 in 2016-17) and Big Horn Middle School (116 to 92).

Sheridan County School District 3, which is the smallest district in the state, finished the year with just north of 100 students.

This is the district’s highest enrollment over the past several years, according to Superintendent Charles Auzqui, and close to a 20-student increase from the previous year.

Maintaining enrollment is crucial for districts — especially as the future of the state’s education funding remains unclear.

The state funding model provides money to schools based on average daily membership, or enrollment. Because of increased enrollment, all Sheridan County school districts are expected to lose less funds than originally anticipated.

SCSD3 Business Manager Greg Rohrer told district board members in June the district’s funding is expected to be reduced by $100,000 in the coming fiscal year.

This is significantly less than the $200,000 reduction predicted by district officials in the spring.

“That big jump in enrollment helps stabilize our funding cuts for the next year,” Auzqui said. “That also helps with our three-year rolling average.”

Auzqui said he hopes SCSD3’s enrollment will be in the mid-90s next year.

Stults said his district expects to see enrollment increase next year. Moving forward, maintaining and growing enrollment at SCSD2 continues to be a priority.

“If we were to see a decrease in the number of enrollment, it would have a huge impact on our funding from the state,” Stults said. “That block grant is dictated by the number of students enrolled in our school district. That helps offset the decrease in funding when you have an increase in enrollment.”

All districts in the state will officially report enrollment by Oct. 1.