Enroll Wyoming session planned for Friday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Health Center will host an Enroll Wyoming session for Sheridan County residents lacking health insurance coverage.

The session will take place Friday from 8-11 a.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA.

Community members who need help finding health insurance of learning about health insurance options are encouraged to drop in during the designated time for one-on-one assistance.

Those who are unable to attend the session can call 2-1-1 or see healthcare.gov for assistance.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Main St.