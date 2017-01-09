WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Enroll Wyoming session planned for Friday
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Health Center will host an Enroll Wyoming session for Sheridan County residents lacking health insurance coverage.
The session will take place Friday from 8-11 a.m. at the Sheridan County YMCA.
Community members who need help finding health insurance of learning about health insurance options are encouraged to drop in during the designated time for one-on-one assistance.
Those who are unable to attend the session can call 2-1-1 or see healthcare.gov for assistance.
The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Main St.
