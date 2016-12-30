Energy Classic Sports Briefs — Dec. 30, 2016

Early hole hurts Lady Broncs in loss to Lynwood

SHERIDAN — For the second day in a row, the Sheridan Lady Broncs found themselves in an early hole before falling 58-46 to Lynwood (California) High School at the Energy Classic.

Sheridan ended up battling back and winning the second half, but a 33-18 halftime deficit was too much for the Lady Broncs to overcome. They scored just 9 points in each of the first two quarters, while Lynwood jumped to a quick 18-9 lead and never looked back.

The Lady Broncs struggled to gain any traction offensively, shooting 16 of 44 (36 percent) from the field and turning the ball over 30 times.

Bailey Coon led Sheridan in scoring with 13. Jordan Christensen had 7 points to go with 15 rebounds.

Lynwood’s Ashley Austin finished with 23 points to lead all scorers.

Sheridan will wrap up the Energy Classic against Westchester (California) High School Friday.

Broncs shoot 33 free throws, fall to Battle Ground

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Broncs had better offensive production in their second game of the Energy Classic but fell just short in a 70-65 loss to Battle Ground (Washington) High School.

After scoring just 37 points in a first-round loss Wednesday, Coy Steel and Aaron Woodward led the charge for the Broncs Thursday. Steel hit four 3-pointers on his way to a game high 20 points, and Woodward chipped in 18 and went a perfect 10 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Nobody scored more than 7 points for the Broncs the day before.

While head coach Jeff Martini mentioned Wednesday that missed shots were hurting his team, the Broncs did most of their damage at the foul line Thursday. Sheridan got to the line 33 times against Battle Ground and made 24.

Still, Battle Ground kept right with Sheridan, overcame a 17-10 first-quarter deficit and stole the game in the end. Six Battle Ground players scored 8 or more points.

The Broncs take on Liberty (Las Vegas) High School for their final game of the tournament Friday.