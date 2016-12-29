Energy Classic Sports Briefs — Dec. 29, 2016

Puuri’s 22 not enough in Lady Broncs’ loss

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School Lady Broncs couldn’t overcome a 10-point first quarter deficit against Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) High School Wednesday. The Lady Broncs lost 82-54 in the first round of the Energy Classic in Gillette.

Alli Puuri scored a game high 22 points for Sheridan, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the even scoring of Bishop Garmon.

Bishop Garmon finished with three players in double figures and two more with 9 and 8 points. Jordan Christensen was the only other Sheridan player in double figures with 10, and nobody else scored more than 6.

Bishop Garmon jumped to a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to a 20-point lead at halftime. Again, Sheridan scored just 11 in the third quarter before a late push in the fourth quarter was too little too late.

Christensen finished with 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Puuri went 5 of 9 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. She also chipped in a team-high four assists.

The Lady Broncs will take on Lynwood (California) High School Thursday. Sheridan defeated Lynwood 53-41 at last year’s Energy Classic.

Shooting woes hurt Broncs against Clark

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Broncs head coach Jeff Martini said his team needs to shoot the ball better to compete with some of the better teams on the schedule. The Broncs scored just 37 points Wednesday in a 54-37 loss to Clark (Las Vegas) High School at the Energy Classic in Gillette.

Sheridan only made two field goals in the opening quarter as Clark jumped to a 19-7 lead, one it wouldn’t relinquish. The Broncs scored double digits in just one quarter Wednesday — a 13-point second quarter.

They trailed 31-20 at halftime.

Nobody scored in double figures for Sheridan, but the scoring was pretty spread out across the lineup. Aaron Woodward and Brayden Lee led the team with 7 points apiece. All but one Sheridan player scored.

Clark’s Ian Alexander led all scorers with 13 points. Three Clark players finished in double figures. Antwon Jackson, brother of Sheridan College’s Darius Jackson, scored 4 for Clark.

The Broncs take on Battle Ground (Washington) High School Thursday.