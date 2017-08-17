ENDOW discusses telehealth options for Wyoming

SHERIDAN — While Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming groups discussed the idea of incorporating telehealth into Wyoming’s economy last week in Sheridan, Sheridan Memorial Hospital continues to utilize the services available through technology to help patients with care.

ENDOW members identified the need for telehealth and telemedicine, or utilizing technology to connect health professionals, in Wyoming. The group noted that access to care is difficult in rural states, which can be a limiting factor in attracting and retaining a workforce or business.

“The health care here is a giant problem,” said Ike Eastman during Sheridan’s ENDOW meeting. Eastman is an ENDOW councilor and owner of a publishing company. “I think this is obviously going to be one of our biggest (problems).”

Former state Rep. Elaine Harvey of House District 26 in Big Horn and Park counties said telehealth is not popular with the people in the state, especially patients more than 50 years old. Harvey said those patients are often less technologically inclined and want to see the doctor and want the doctor to touch what’s wrong.

“They don’t trust that they’re getting a full medical diagnosis from a television screen,” Harvey told ENDOW. “Yet, our younger people are more involved in that.”

Harvey said direct primary care models do exist in the state that primary care providers find beneficial.

“There are some models working out there with telehealth, but to see it as the larger solution, it’s not well accepted,” Harvey said.

Chief nursing officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital Charlotte Mather said she sees the benefits of telehealth daily with the services utilized in Sheridan.

“One of the most notable (ways Sheridan Memorial Hospital utilizes telehealth technology) is we have a contract with a psychiatrist for telehealth or telepsychiatry,” Mather told The Sheridan Press.

The hospital has a contract with a psychiatrist who remains available for patients needing that level of care.

“We use telehealth technology, which is really important when we have those community conversations around behavioral health, and the Title 25 process is how we get patients with acute psychiatric needs or psychosis,” Mather said.

The hospital also has contracts with the Children’s Hospital Colorado and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, both located in Denver. Mather sees the benefit of telehealth technology through her daughter, who receives treatment for her chronic health needs through the Internet.

“She’ll have a lot of her studies done here like X-rays, MRIs, different things, and the docs in Colorado can see all of those studies and view all of those images online,” Mather said.

In addition to her family’s personal needs, newborn babies with potential heart or other health issues receive expert care through technology.

“We can get online with pediatric cardiologists and they can actually view the test going on live, even right on their phone, and then our tech on this end is moving the ultrasound on the baby’s heart and they can see it live,” Mather said.

The contracts and agreements for telehealth services with other hospitals cost nothing, but the telepsychiatry does have costly fees associated with the services. Mather believes that with updated policies that reflect advances in technology, those costs would decrease over time and become part of normal services at the hospital.

“I think that will continue to grow for those super specialties about how we do that,” Mather said. “I think that will just continue to grow and that will be the norm.”

Conversations will continue regarding connecting services with rural communities and elderly populations.