Empower Wyoming to train kids on safety

SHERIDAN — Empower Wyoming will host a meeting for Kids Ambassadors to teach the children of Sheridan County on Feb. 16 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Bethesda Worship Center.

The Kids Ambassadors are adult volunteers offering personal training safety on topics such as safety with strangers, safety with familiars, verbal boundary-setting and bully intervention skills.

Empower Wyoming seeks out adults who have a good heart, enthusiasm, a positive attitude, good communication skills and a willingness to work as part of the team.

For more information, call Francine at 620-1511 or email info@empowerwyoming.com.

The Bethesda Worship Center is located at 5135 Coffeen Ave.