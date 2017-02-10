WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Empower Wyoming to train kids on safety
SHERIDAN — Empower Wyoming will host a meeting for Kids Ambassadors to teach the children of Sheridan County on Feb. 16 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Bethesda Worship Center.
The Kids Ambassadors are adult volunteers offering personal training safety on topics such as safety with strangers, safety with familiars, verbal boundary-setting and bully intervention skills.
Empower Wyoming seeks out adults who have a good heart, enthusiasm, a positive attitude, good communication skills and a willingness to work as part of the team.
For more information, call Francine at 620-1511 or email info@empowerwyoming.com.
The Bethesda Worship Center is located at 5135 Coffeen Ave.
