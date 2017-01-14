Embracing dignity

The United States Declaration of Independence is a well-known statement on human rights, brought to the forefront in its second sentence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”. This powerful statement, composed by our forefathers, continues to be indicative of a critical aspect of humankind that must be reflected by our daily actions…dignity.

Recognizing that the most appropriate meaning of the term “dignity” is not “respect” is essential. Respect is a component of dignity; however, respect is earned by our actions, whereas dignity relates to fundamental values, our worth as human beings. We are born with dignity; an innate human characteristic — basic element of our innermost being. It is crucial to acknowledge that all people possess a profound desire to be treated with decency.

Each of us is worthy of appreciation for our unique contributions to humankind.

Treating others with dignity while maintaining our sense of worth is an empowering tool supporting emotional wellbeing, an excellent healing path for those whose self-esteem has been damaged or even crushed. Ultimately, our mutual human desire for being regarded with dignity transcends various discrepancies, diverse philosophies and words or actions that can cause conflict or opposition.

As unique individuals with lifelong experiences that mold the dynamics of who we are and what we stand for, let us allow time for reflection on our common human values by contemplating life’s ups and downs with a purposeful emphasis on dignity. Genuine expressions of compassion and loving kindness empower us to balance individuality and its significance with lived experiences of others. Surely, we can discover effective, mindful ways to rectify confusion in the face of misunderstanding or disagreement, without wounding another’s dignity. As an example, genuinely uttering, “I’m sorry,” in a timely manner is one of the most powerful, kind things we can do. Indeed, honoring dignity of self and others enhances personal health and wellbeing.

As Donna Hicks, Ph. D, conflict resolution specialist, exquisitely states “the glue that holds all of our relationships together is the mutual recognition of the desire to be seen, heard, listened to and treated fairly; to be recognized, understood and to feel safe in the world. When our identity is accepted and we feel included, we are granted a sense of freedom and independence and a life filled with hope and possibility.”

Take some time every day to fill your life and that of others with hope and possibility. Strengthen your own dignity by honoring the dignity of each person you meet. Honor your own dignity through purposeful self-care and self-compassion, a perfect reminder that you and those around you are special and irreplaceable. As author and motivational speaker, Mychal Wynn, states “dignity will manifest itself in the warmth of your smile, the depth of your love, and kindness for your fellowman.”

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, CHES, E-RYT-500, CYT-700 owns local businesses Balanced Living Health & Wellbeing Consultants, LLC and Santosha Yoga. She holds an adjunct research fellowship and teaches doctoral courses in health promotion and wellness in the Department of Health Sciences, Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah.