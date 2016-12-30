Elks Youth Rodeo awards scholarship

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Elks Youth Rodeo recently awarded a $1,688.83 scholarship to Quincy Segelke.

Segelke, 18, is a freshman at Gillette College and a member of the women’s rodeo team.

She has participated in rodeo for many years. She plans to complete an associate degree in health science at Gillette and then attend dental hygiene school.

“The Sheridan Elks Youth Rodeo has always been one of my favorite rodeos,” Segelke said in a written statement. “Not only are the awards unbelievable, the committee has always been the reason my family always goes back.”