Elks Lodge receives grant to assess building, renovations

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Elks Lodge received a grant that will allow for an architect to assess the historic building in preparation for a possible renovation.

The grant is from the Historic Architecture Assistance Fund, which is available to owners of historic buildings through a partnership of the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, the Wyoming Main Street Program and the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office with support from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.

Elks trustee and Downtown Sheridan Association board member John M. Smith said DSA brought the grant to the Elks’ attention. He said the grant will allow the architect to examine the building and point them in the right direction when it comes time for renovations.

“I don’t think people realize the significance of how old that building is,” Smith said, “and it’s still owned by the same people that built it, which is the Elks members. And it’s just a great old building and it’s time we start putting some money back into it if we can.”

President and co-owner of High Plains Architects, the firm contracted to do the assessment, Randy Hafer said a structural engineer will do the walk-through to observe conditions and risks of the building and then put together a report prioritizing repairs.

The Billings-based contractor said the company is familiar with historic buildings and the firm has done many similar assessments. While he’s only seen pictures of Sheridan’s Elks Lodge so far, he expects this walk through to be a little different from others.

“Often when we get into these kinds of investigations there’s something kind of serious going on,” Hafer said. “In this particular case I don’t think that’s true as much as my suspicion is that it just hasn’t had a real hard look at it. It’s been continuously occupied since it was built.”

Hafer said what’s also different is that the lodge has had only one owner that intends to stay in the building. He said usually assessments are for buildings that are on the market and that often when it’s an old, empty building the first instinct is to tear it down.

“Our response to that is it’s old, so it has character,” Hafer said.

Hafer said he is just waiting for the contract to come through for the Elks Lodge and then he will start scheduling times to come to Sheridan. He said once that happens, it’s a quick process to assess and file reports.

The grant only covers the initial assessment Downtown Sheridan Association Executive Director Beth Holsinger said. She said that from there, other historic grants are available when the Elks club is ready to start renovations, which will have to stay within the initial report’s guidelines to maintain historic integrity.

Holsinger said these possible updates, which among other things will make the lodge more energy efficient and user friendly, will help bring large functions back to the downtown area, functions that due to size have had to be held at chain hotels.

“It’s one of our grand old buildings. But it’s one of the few places that’s big enough to hold real large activities, functions,” Holsinger said. She later added, “and of course staying downtown is important to us, so the more we can improve any old building downtown, the better we feel.”