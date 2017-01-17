Eliana Grace Sheely arrives; WTP team ready

Sheridan High School’s “We the People” team will have a dress rehearsal for its state competition Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Library.

The state tournament is Feb. 6 in Laramie.

Tyson Emborg’s WTP team is the defending state champion, three years running. They competed nationally last April in Washington, D.C. If they win again in Laramie, they’re off to the nation’s capital once more April 21.

••••••

Hello World Greetings!

Eliana Grace Sheely arrived into the world Jan. 4, 2017, a healthy seven-pounder plus. She’s the first born of Justin and Hannah Sheely, bylines that Press readers often see in these pages.

God bless the child.

••••••

Linda Johnson of Sheridan dropped off an article from the Tampa, Florida, Tribune about Zarif Khan, aka “Hamburger (Tamale) Louie.” Last summer, The New Yorker published a piece about the Sheridan entrepreneur from Afghanistan’s Khyber Pass whose food became local legend and who helped found Wyoming’s Muslim community. The New Yorker article, published in its June 6 edition, was written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Kathryn Schul.

Her brother, Roger Johnson, Sheridan High School Class of 1959, sent the “recommended reading” clipping from Florida.

“We always ate his hamburgers,” she told me Monday afternoon. “Tamales weren’t that popular then. Everybody knew him. He was quite an icon.”

••••••

There’s a tradition, not an old one comparatively speaking, where an outgoing president leaves a note for the incoming president inside the Oval Office desk. (The desk was made from the timbers of the HMS Resolute, an Arctic exploration ship, which was given to the U.S. by Great Britain in 1879.) The tradition began with President Ronald Reagan leaving a note for President-Elect George H.W. Bush. The note below is from President Bush to President-Elect Bill Clinton. Eight years later, President Clinton left a note for President-Elect George W. Bush, and included his father’s note to him.

••••••

Quotable

“Ninety-nine percent of the world’s lovers are not with their first choice. That’s what makes the jukeboxes play.”

— Willie Nelson, American songwriter/singer, in a story about Texas dive bars