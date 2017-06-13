Election hacking was Lynch’s, Comey’s fault

Now the unhinged leftwing claims that President Donald Trump obstructed justice by allegedly requesting then-FBI Director James Comey to take it easy on former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Legal expert and former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz says that Trump could have just pardoned the man, thereby stopping the FBI’s investigation.

Dershowitz also said he thinks all this “puts an end to any claim that President Trump obstructed justice. You can’t obstruct justice by simply exercising your power under the Constitution.” He also blasted Comey for leaking the contents of his memo of a meeting with the president to the press through a friend.

But don’t expect that to end the left-media establishment’s feeding frenzy. They’ll continue to hammer away at this, despite some of their reporting having been called out by Comey in Congressional testimony.

Under oath, Comey said that a Feb.14 story in The New York Times claimed that Trump campaign associates contacted Russian intelligence multiple times was almost entirely wrong.

It appears the entire Russian hacking investigation has been aimed at the wrong people as the media’s allegations about Trump campaign officials have, to date, no factual basis whatsoever.

As to Russia’s hacking our election process in 2016, was it not the duty of then Attorney General Loretta Lynch and then-Director of the FBI James Comey to protect our nation and its voting system from cyber hacking and didn’t they fail to do so?

Consider the 2014 hacking (allegedly by the Chinese) of official government databases exposing the personnel records and security-clearance files of over 20 million government workers and contractors. Any investigations of that? And how about the American citizens “incidentally” unmasked by Obama Administration surveillance?

What is comical here is the hysteria of the left-media about Russians daring to use cyber measures to attack our system. Newsflash: the Russians/Soviets have been conducting what they call “active measures” against our country since the early 1930s!

And yet dinosaur media luminary Dan Rather says the Russian hacking was tantamount to a “psychological Pearl Harbor.”

Democrat Party leaders and their allies in the left-media are behaving in a manner which can only be described as unhinged! Truth be known, Trump’s unforgiveable sin is that he had the temerity to defeat the left’s “Queen-in-Waiting.” And for that there can clearly be no pardon!

Charles Cole

Sheridan