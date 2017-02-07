Educators remain mixed on RIF policy

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 board members took the first steps toward modifying its reduction in force policy for certified staff.

At its Monday meeting, the board altered the reduction in force policy to place job performance as the top criteria when considering positions to eliminate, but noted that length of service may be considered in the process.

Previously, the policy put length of service at the school district as the top criteria. The board first studied the changes at the January board meeting, but tabled the policy for further review.

The first reading of the policy passed unanimously Monday night.

District educators had mixed feelings on the subject. Kevin Rizer, social studies teacher at Sheridan High School, welcomed some changes to the policy. At the January board meeting, Rizer advocated for the policy to prioritize job performance as the top criteria for administrators if a RIF is needed.

However, Rizer said Monday that length of service at the district needs to be examined, as well.

“I see length of service as a criteria like what I see as a football coach,” Rizer said. “If I have a junior who is a better football player than a senior, the junior will start. But if I have a situation where a junior and a senior are even, then the senior is going to get the nod because of the loyalty and the time in our program. We would urge you to see seniority in a very similar light.”

Tim Doolin, English teacher at Sheridan Junior High School, has reservations concerning the job performance criteria. Extenuating circumstances, such as illnesses or extended leaves of absence, among others, would impact job performance in a negative way.

Additionally, he said the policy creates a culture of competition in the district.

The district leans heavily on the Professional Learning Communities model, in which teachers meet on a regular basis to share ideas on how to better the classroom.

Doolin said under the RIF policy, the success of that model would be in jeopardy.

“Veteran teachers may be reluctant to share (their knowledge),” Doolin said. “Yes, the professional and even noble way to operate is to do so in the modicum of what’s best for kids. But reality is that someone’s job may be, or is directly, threatened.

“Please consider the ripple effects of this policy,” he added.

Ft. Mackenzie High School science teacher Teri Rowland was disappointed with the way the board and administration initially handled communication concerning the policy.

She said central office staff did not respond to her request to see a copy of the policy until hours prior to when it would be discussed.

She also said she remains concerned with the impact on teachers that would come as a result from the new policy change. With seniority comes trust and loyalty toward a school district, Rowland said.

SHS Dean of Students Ed Fessler simply said that the policy is too subjective.

“A policy that is in anyway subjective leads to a greater chance of litigation,” Fessler said. “Under these financial times, litigation not only costs a massive amount of time, but a large amount of money.”

Board Chair Ann Perkins said that the policy will continue to be worked on by the policy committee, comprised of educators and board members.

Staff reductions remain speculative at this time. The Wyoming Legislature continues to modify education budget bills to combat the state’s education deficit, but no solution has been determined yet.