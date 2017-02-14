Educators: Grads unprepared for classroom

SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming graduates make up 40 percent of Wyoming’s teacher work force, but local educators said that the state’s only university needs to improve the quality of education for its graduates.

Local school district officials, teachers, University of Wyoming alumni and other community members met with UW’s Dean of Education Ray Reutzel on Friday to gather feedback on the department’s performance. The University of Wyoming Trustees Education Initiative hosted the town hall meeting.

Sheridan was the second stop in a 10-town tour across the state to gather input from stakeholders. At the meeting, Reutzel asked questions regarding teacher preparation, skill and knowledge as they enter the workforce.

Several audience members said very frankly that students coming out of UW’s education program come to the workforce unprepared.

“Our teachers in Sheridan are very passionate about providing a high-quality education, and we feel like in the student teaching side, there is inadequate training,” said Craig Dougherty, superintendent of Sheridan County School District 2.

Most of the lack of preparation, attendees stated, stems from too much time in a lecture hall and not enough time with practical classroom experience.

Student teachers at UW enter the classroom full time for the first time only during the last semester of the program, which many attendees of Friday’s meeting said they see as problematic. Several stated that students need to have more immersion and real-world experience before they enter the student-teacher phase.

Others suggested that classroom management needs to not only be taught in the classroom, but practiced at the university as well.

Dougherty pushed his idea for a teachers college housed within SCSD2. The college, which would not provide accreditation but instead help train existing educators, would use techniques from the high-performing district to improve performance.

Another SCSD2 teacher said that more student teachers should come to Sheridan to learn from a successful district, adding that teachers who arrive from other districts sometimes acquire poor teaching habits.

Reutzel shied away from the idea from a teacher’s college, stating that it would create a conflict for the university to provide an education for its students. In response to more student teachers being sent to SCSD2, Reutzel stated that UW has an obligation to provide student teachers throughout the state — not just in Sheridan.

Other concerns included more students heading to colleges outside of the state rather than staying in Wyoming. Local educators agreed that high school graduates choose schools in South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana over UW because they better satisfy the students’ needs.

Overall, Reutzel called the discussion constructive. Reutzel said he picked up three areas where the college needs to improve. He said students need earlier and more frequent classroom immersion, a higher comprehension of data analyzation and intervention and a better understanding of how to collaborate around data to address the collective needs of students in the system.

“We’ve been hearing it loud and clear that we need more immersion of our students in the practice world and that students need a better tie between theories, effective practices and applied contents,” Reutzel said.