Eat your water

With the coming heat of summer, it is time to quench the thirst your body has to hydrate. If you are active for more than an hour in high heat, or are sweating a lot, a sports drink can help prevent an imbalance of electrolytes. Otherwise water is fine for hydrating.

Salty foods like pretzels and crackers can help offset low sodium levels. Bananas, blackberries and cantaloupe replenish potassium.

Or try any of these foods with a high water content:

• Cucumber — 96 percent

• Celery — 95 percent

• Radishes — 95 percent

• Zucchini — 95 percent

• Tomato — 94 percent

• Green cabbage — 93 percent

• Red cabbage — 92 percent

• Strawberries — 92 percent

• Cauliflower — 92 percent

• Sweet peppers — 92 percent

• Watermelon — 92 percent

• Spinach — 92 percent

• Broccoli — 91 percent

• Grapefruit — 91 percent

• Cantaloupe — 90 percent

2-ingredient marinades

Add a splash of neutral cooking oil (like canola) to equal parts of these kitchen staples for a surprise hit when marinading.

• Peach preserves + Grainy mustard = use as a condiment or slather on pork before cooking.

• Soy sauce + Sesame oil = drizzle on fish.

• Dijon mustard + Sriracha chili sauce = Spice up lean beef, like flank steak.

• Apple cider vinegar + Honey = flavor salmon or pork tenderloin.

