Eat your vegetables, and love it

VEGGIE-STUFFED PASTA SHELLS

Servings: makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

12 dried jumbo pasta shells

1 1/2 cups shredded carrots

1 1/2 cups shredded zucchini

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and well-drained

1 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese

1 1/4 cups shredded Italian blend cheeses, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1 (24- to 26-ounce) jar no-salt-added or regular pasta sauce

In a large pot, cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Rinse with cold water; drain again.

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet cook carrots, zucchini and onion in hot oil on medium-high heat 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in spinach; cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer mixture to large bowl. Into vegetable mixture, stir ricotta, 1 cup shredded cheese and salt. Stuff pasta shells with 2 rounded tablespoons mixture. Pour pasta sauce into skillet; place filled shells on sauce. Heat shells and sauce, covered, on medium for 10 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and serve. (Adapted from “Better Homes and Gardens Skillet Meals,” Jan Mills, editor; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2016.)

Per serving (2 shells): 288 calories, 15 grams protein, 11 grams fat (36 percent calories from fat), 5.2 grams saturated fat, 31 grams carbohydrate, 27 milligrams cholesterol, 407 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber. Carb count: 2.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication