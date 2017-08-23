Easy appetizer or meal

We are all eating tomatoes at every meal. Adding tomatoes and spinach to beaten eggs for breakfast. Tomato sandwiches and pasta salads studded with tomato, cucumber, red onion and fresh herbs for lunch. And this platter appetizer/main dish is a quick and delicious way to wind down the day.

Tomato-Crostini Platter

1 loaf of rustic bread cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

Olive oil for brushing and drizzling

Flaky sea salt such as Maldon

2 pounds assorted tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices if large, halves if small

8 ounces fresh goat cheese

Red pepper flakes

1 cup fresh herbs such as basil, mint, and parsley

1. Heat grill to medium. Grill bread slices until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Brush with olive oil and season with salt.

Arrange bread, tomatoes and cheese on a platter. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and red pepper flakes. Top with herbs.

(Source: MarthaLiving.com)

Greek Village Salad

3 small firm cucumbers, sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds

3 medium tomatoes, quartered

1 small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon oregano

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese, about 1/2 cup

1/2 cup Kalamata olives

In a large bowl, combine the cucumbers, tomatoes and onions. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, oregano and garlic. Add the feta cheese and the olives and pour mixture over vegetables. Toss well. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Serves 4 to 6.

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.