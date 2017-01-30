Eastern Wyoming College announces honor roll

SHERIDAN — Eastern Wyoming College recently announced the honor rolls for the fall 2016 semester. There were 166 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.

The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a GPA of 3.5, but less than 4.0.

The following local student was named to the President’s Honor Roll:

• Story — Erick Horseley

The following local student was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll:

• Sheridan — Joseph Smith