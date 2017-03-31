Earning credits for experience

SHERIDAN — While higher-education learning typically takes place inside the classroom, knowledge gained outside the lecture hall can be invaluable.

The trick comes with turning that out-of-the-classroom experience into in-class credit. Sheridan College officials have set up a program to do just that.

Sheridan College’s credit for prior learning program consists of options for potential students who have life experiences outside of the classroom to demonstrate that they’ve mastered or learned the outcomes for a particular class.

Through the program, students can earn credits toward a degree. This allows students to forego certain classes, lowering the cost of tuition and leading to a less strenuous course load. It also allows students to earn a degree in a shorter amount of time.

Brett Burtis, director of advising services at Sheridan College, said credit for a subject can be earned several ways.

Students who have credits that do not transfer but feel they are competent in a specific area can take a nationally recognized test that can provide credits for courses. The number of credits is determined by how well the individual does on the test.

Career and technical program students can also earn credits through certifications earned in their field.

“If you have a lot of welding experience and have been certified through different welding areas, and you come to the college to become certified in pipe welding, we could give you credit toward a few other credits in that degree, then you come in and earn credit you need to become a pipe welder.”

Another option for students is to take what’s called a challenge exam. Instead of testing out of a course through a nationally recognized test, students with the proper knowledge can take a test administered by faculty members.

Students also have the option of creating an extensive portfolio depicting how their life experience qualifies them to earn credit in a specific area.

Burtis said that credit for prior learning programs are not often utilized, as only a very small percentage of students at Sheridan College qualify. Most traditional students do not have the real-life experience necessary for the programs, Burtis said, and many who do choose to take classes outside their subject area.

“If you have been a mechanic somewhere, you earned a bunch of certifications and you want to go into our diesel mechanic program, you have a good chance of taking advantage of credit for prior learning,” Burtis said. “But if you were a mechanic for 15 years and you decided you want to be a computer science major, those industry certifications are not going to help you.”

Military veterans often find themselves with the experience necessary for credits, especially those who served in the military as a mechanic, police officer, welder or other occupation that is directly in line with Sheridan College’s curriculum.

John Sutton, the Sheridan College credit for prior learning advisor, was one of those who worked to develop the credit for prior learning program. He worked extensively to develop the military aspect of the program. He said providing veterans with an opportunity to earn credits through prior experience is crucial.

“It’s important because they’ve done the training and they know what they are doing,” Sutton said. “They deserve credit for training they’ve had in the military, and it would be a disservice if we undervalued that.”