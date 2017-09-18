Early scoring helps Lady Generals top Gillette

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Lady Generals still haven’t quite figured out how to squeeze two solid halves into the same match this season. Luckily, it hasn’t proven too costly.

Some up-and-down play to open the Region IX schedule may cause frustration, but a glass-half-full mentality could portray the struggles as encouraging. At the end of the day, the Lady Generals sit on a perfect 3-0 record in the conference and have yet to play on their heels.

The one consistency in SC’s game this season comes at the sound of the opening whistle. Sheridan dominated the first half in its first two conference games, and it carried over into the Saturday’s matchup with Gillette College.

Scoring has come in abundance for the Lady Generals, to the tune of 12 goals in three games. More importantly, the team has made quick work of its offensive attack and never trailed.

Hannah Ozmon scored in the 12th minute in a 3-0 win over Western Wyoming; Ozmon scored in the 10th minute in a 6-0 win over Northwest; and it only took Fortune Kede four minutes to put SC on the board in an eventual 3-1 win over Gillette Saturday.

“We have yet to put two good halves of soccer together this entire season,” said a frustrated Mallery Marshall, SC head coach. “But it’s a positive in that we haven’t played our best game, not even close. And we’re fortunate to have players who are offensive threats like Fortune, like Hannah Ozmon, like Sid Burrell. When girls like that can score, it gives you a little bit of a cushion when you have 20 minutes where it doesn’t look so great.”

The Lady Generals may have had stretches of poor soccer Saturday — turnovers in the midfield and defensive misreads had the team scrambling at times.

But the offensive pressure can be frightening at times, and it relieved most of the pressure against Gillette.

After Kede’s 4th-minute goal, SC added two more in the first half and jumped to a 3-0 lead over its rival, and the team’s stars once again took the reins. In the 10th minute, Burrell took an assist from Ozmon for the score, and midfielder Sarah Jones — Sheridan’s set-piece specialist — roped a corner kick past everyone on the field for an Olympic goal, even if that wasn’t her intention.

“I’m just trying to place the ball far post for a head, but today it just happened to go in,” Jones said, surprised a bit by her own skill.

But the 3-0 lead may have made the Lady Generals a bit too comfortable.

After Jones’ impressive score, the offense evaporated. The team went scoreless for the final 61 minutes of the match, and momentum shifted to give Gillette more opportunities. In the 37th minute, Gillette’s Emma Jurewicz blasted a shot from the top of the box over SC keeper Morgan Bury’s outstretched arms.

Marshall credited the Lady Pronghorns for their second-half adjustments, making it tough for the Lady Generals to create the same scoring opportunities they had early in the match. But the SC coach hopes her team can continue to build off its early-match momentum even as its opponents change things around.

“It’s just finding our rhythm as a team and having 11 girls on the field at the same time who are syncing; we have yet to have that,” she said. “There are moments of brilliance where three or four girls are having great games, but consistently across the board it hasn’t been there, yet.”

The fact that Marshall and her squad aren’t satisfied could pay dividends moving forward. The team’s 3-0 start has it tied with Laramie County Community College atop the standings, and the Lady Generals three three-plus-goal games are already two more than they had all last season.

Sheridan travels to Cheyenne for a matchup against LCCC Saturday. Laramie County is currently ranked No. 3 in the country, so Saturday’s matchup will be the truest test to Sheridan’s season so far.

“These past three wins have been great, but knowing we still have so many more games, things can change,” Jones said. “And honestly, we haven’t played our best game yet. The end of the season, that’s what we’re working for. So each game we’re just trying to get better.”