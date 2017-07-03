Early runs favor Troopers at Firecracker Tournament

SHERIDAN — Early runs had a direct correlation to wins for the Sheridan Troopers baseball team over the weekend at the Firecracker Tournament in Cheyenne.

The Troopers went 3-2 to finish the tournament. In the three wins, the team scored at least two runs in the first inning of each game and combined for 19 runs in the first and second innings of the three games. In the two losses, Sheridan totaled just one first-inning run.

Momentum was the difference maker.

Sheridan came out and brought in five runs in its 6-3 win over the Cheyenne Hawks Friday afternoon to kick off the five-game weekend. Quinton Brooks pitched a complete game and struck out six batters. The Troopers totaled 11 hits in the game.

But the hot hitting and early runs came to a screeching halt against host Cheyenne Post 6 in the nightcap. The Troopers had just two hits in a 6-1 loss, the lone run coming on a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning.

Sheridan bounced back Saturday with two high-scoring outbursts and two wins.

The Troopers tallied 27 hits in the two games, taking down the Cheyenne Hawks 11-7 before snatching a 13-6 victory over Greeley, Colorado. Fourteen of Sheridan’s 24 runs came in the first and second innings.

They scored nine in the first two innings against the Hawks behind a strong 3-for-4 outing from Andrew Ratty. He added two RBIs and a run in the game.

It was Blake King in the leadoff spot who got things going for Sheridan in game two, going 3 for 5 and scoring five runs. Sheridan scored nine runs in the first three innings against Greeley.

Coy Steel, batting directly behind King, went 2 for 4, drove in two runs and scored twice. Connor Jorgenson had five RBIs in the cleanup spot.

Even though Sheridan scored the first run of the game in the first inning against Cheyenne Post 6 Sunday, the Troopers could never duplicate the momentum from the previous day in what ended in a 3-2 loss.

Sheridan had 12 hits in the game but couldn’t turn them into runs, and Post 6 came on late to steal the win. Cheyenne scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including the winning run on an error.

Still, Sheridan’s weekend bumped the Troopers to a 35-15 record, and aside from a doubleheader against Mitchell, South Dakota, in June, the team has yet to drop back-to-back games this season.

The Troopers will host a doubleheader against the Laurel (Montana) Dodgers Wednesday at Thorne-Rider Stadium beginning at 5 p.m.

Jets have strong showing in Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets went 1-1 to close a tournament in Casper over the weekend. The Jets finished an impressive 4-1 at the tournament.

Sheridan made good use of the batter’s box over the weekend, tallying 27 hits in the two games. But the 11 hits in Saturday’s game wasn’t enough to hold off a Monarch (Colorado) comeback. The Jets lost to Monarch 9-7.

The Jets scored three runs in the fourth inning to jump to a one-run lead, but Monarch rallied in the sixth behind a few wild pitches to take the lead for good.

Sheridan didn’t give Evanston a chance to come back in Sunday’s game, though. The Jets only needed four innings to bring their 17 runs across the plate, and the game was called two innings early via mercy rule.

It was a strong day at the plate for a number of Sheridan batters. Dalton Nelson (4 for 4) and Seth Deutscher (3 for 3) had perfect days, while Jaxon Parker (2 for 3), Ayden Roush (3 for 4) and David Almarez (2 for 3) all did their part to put the Jets in position to add runs. Sheridan had 14 RBIs on 16 hits and 17 runs.

The Jets advanced to 15-10 on the year. They’ll travel to Riverton for a doubleheader Monday.