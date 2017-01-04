Early falls lead to rout of Billings West

SHERIDAN — One strong effort after another, the Sheridan Broncs wrestling team took a commanding lead early and used that momentum to earn a 48-21 home victory in a dual against Billings West High School Tuesday night.

The Broncs are 3-0 this season in duals.

“That’s something we’ve struggled with this season,” head coach Tyson Shatto said. “We haven’t been able to get off to a good start.”

Shatto credited Seth Orlandi for jumpstarting his team during the first match of the dual. The 120-pounder rolled to a quick 7 points in the first period, then capped his match off with a pin midway through the second period.

Orlandi’s victory came after his match against Buffalo, a loss in a tough overtime match. Shatto said it was good to see Orlandi pick up a win this time — especially during an important time in the dual.

“The last couple duals, we fell short on getting our lead guy out there and setting the tempo for our team,” Shatto said. “It’s easy to carry momentum in the pit if we can find it, and Seth came out and gave us good energy.”

Trevon Covalo (126) and Trenton Heil (132) controlled their matches from start to finish, earning pins to give their team an 18-0 lead.

Quinn Heyneman capped off the streak with a 5-2 decision at 138 pounds. After a loss during the 145-pound bout, Mikel Dobson picked up a pin for his team at 170.

West forfeited the 152- and 160-pound matches.

Jacek Aksamit secured the team win for the Broncs after he handily rolled to a victory in the 182-pound bout. It took 14 seconds to pin his opponent in his fastest victory of the year, and it gave the Broncs a 45-6 lead.

“For a senior to go and do that at home, and for a kid like that who works hard in the wrestling room every day, that was really great for the team to see,” Shatto said of Aksamit’s match.

The match of the evening went to Sheridan’s Carter Mangus and West’s Andrew Garcia at 195 pounds.

After a 0-0 first round, Mangus jumped ahead 3-2 thanks to an escape and a takedown in the second. Both wrestlers grappled on their feet for most of the third, giving Mangus the opportunity to grab a takedown with 30 seconds left to take a 5-4 lead.

Garcia had an opportunity to tie it up with an escape with 14 seconds to go, but Mangus kept his grip to hang on and earn a 1-point decision.

Defending state champ Hayden Hastings remained off the mat for the Broncs for the second-straight dual. The 170-pounder sustained an injury during his second-place finish at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions and has not returned to the mat since.

However, Shatto said he expects his star wrestler to suit up within a couple of weeks, adding that they do not want to rush his return and risk re-injury with big tournaments on the horizon. Hastings has an opportunity later this year to be just the third four-time champion at the Ron Thon Championship, which is considered the toughest tournament in Wyoming.

Up next for the Broncs is the Shane Shatto Invitational in Douglas, an annual tournament that honors the cousin of Sheridan’s coach. Tyson Shatto expects his team to come out with extra intensity during the tournament.

“It’s a good tournament that has a lot of 4A teams that we haven’t seen,” Shatto said. “It’s time to settle into the Wyoming competition and begin to establish ourselves there.”