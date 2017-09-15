Eagles deliver haymakers in 48-0 win vs. Shoshoni

DAYTON — Tongue River head football coach expected Friday’s matchup with Shoshoni to be a slugfest, but the only ones throwing punches were the Eagles, and the blows were devastating.

Tongue River dominated the entire field Friday night — a cold, wet one in Dayton — to the tune of a 48-0 blowout against the Wranglers.

Dominance might be an understatement. Tongue River’s defense made things nearly impossible for the Wranglers’ shotgun offense. Shoshoni had trouble with ball security all night, and the first-down marker grew more and more unreachable as the night went on.

Shoshoni had just two first downs the entire night. The first came on the game’s very first possession, a lucky bounce on a bad snap as the Wranglers attempted to punt, turning it into a rush and a first down. The second came late in the fourth quarter after another punt on fourth-and-25 when Tongue River roughed the kicker.

“The key to the game was a fast start,” Hanson said. “And then our defense played hungry and relentless.”

Most detrimental to the Shoshoni offense, though, were the raindrops that poured onto the field at Tongue River High School. The wet football and the sloppy grass had the Wranglers spending most of the night chasing dropped balls, and the Eagles were right on their heels.

The battle for loose footballs was the only thing Shoshoni won all night — and Tongue River still recovered six fumbles.

The Wranglers put the ball on the turf 19 times Friday night, luckily scooping to maintain possession on 12 of them. Along with Tongue River’s six fumble recoveries, the Eagles intercepted two passes and another bad snap on fourth down resulted in a turnover on downs.

And the home team took advantage.

“The emphasis all week was fundamentals,” Hanson said. “We know it’s going to be sloppy; we know we’re going to get cold and wet. Can we remain fundamentally sound in adverse conditions?

“That’s what we did. We capitalized by relying on our fundamentals.”

Tongue River’s offense came in a number of different aspects. Although the Eagles only threw the ball five times all night, they utilized quick drives and long drives; they ran the ball all directions with a number of different running backs and formations.

And the defense even got in on the scoring action.

Up 28-0 with under two minutes left in the third quarter, Kyler Heiling came bursting out of a gang tackle, football in hand, and sprinted to the end zone for the score.

Heiling, a 2016 All-Stater and one of only two returning varsity players from last year, was all over the place Friday night. Along with the defensive touchdown, he ran two in on offense. He finished with 21 rushing yards, but added a monstrous 39 points on defense thanks to six tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.

While Heiling certainly made a difference, he had from every direction around him.

Five different players scored for the Eagles. Twelve players made tackles, two had interceptions and three recovered fumbles. It was a gang effort in the win.

“We talk a lot about playing as a nickel and not five pennies, a fist and not five fingers,” Hanson said. “Eleven guys playing our defensive brand of football and not, let’s see if we can get this guy lined up in a matchup. It’s just about 11 guys making plays.”

The Eagles finished the game with 214 rushing yards. Elias Dillon-Bennett had 77 yards and a touchdown; Zach Schankey had 66 yards and a touchdown; Luke Stutzman had 26 yards and a touchdown; and Kyle Breen had 15 yards and a touchdown.

Tongue River finished with 120 defensive points on the night, as well.

The Eagles (2-1) travel to Pine Bluffs (3-0) next week. Pine Bluffs knocked off Big Horn in overtime Friday.

Final

Shoshoni……0 0 0 0 — 0

Tongue River….. 14 7 14 13 — 48