Dygert, Olson receive probation for reckless endangering

SHERIDAN — Two men initially facing cases of aggravated assault and battery in 4th Judicial District Court instead received sentencing in Sheridan County Circuit Court for the incident.

District court dismissed the cases of Dylan Dygert and Jacob Olson, who both faced charges of aggravated assault and battery after assaulting a man outside the Beaver Creek Saloon on May 8, 2016. The victim, Clayton Denny, told law enforcement he got into an argument with them regarding a racial remark Olson made, then the trio headed outside and Denny was assaulted by both Dygert and Olson. Court documents indicate the two cases were dismissed without prejudice, and new cases were opened for Dygert and Olson in circuit court for misdemeanor reckless endangering.

Dygert pleaded guilty under a plea agreement this spring that recommended one year imprisonment in the Sheridan County Detention Center, suspended for one year of unsupervised probation. The court also ordered him to pay $150 in court costs and $300 to the Wyoming Crime Victims Compensation Fund.

The court sentenced Olson this spring to one year of incarceration suspended for one year of supervised probation. Olson’s charge of reckless endangering was grouped together in circuit court with two counts of possession of a controlled substance in plant form and driving while under suspension, for which he received a 90-day jail sentence with direction to attend treatment after incarceration.