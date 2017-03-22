WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Dutch Baby
Something so special happens when making this incredible German breakfast treat. And with the simple ingredients we all have in our pantries, breakfast takes on a specialness not reserved for company or holidays. While Dutch Babies seem to be intimidating, much like a soufflé, your pre-heated oven does all the work.
The key to the dish’s dramatic puffiness comes from oven spring — the hit of steam and heat that batter gets when poured into a sizzling hot pan and then goes into a hot oven. The instructions call for making the strawberry mixture first so the berries have time to macerate and get juicy.
Dutch Baby with Strawberries and Pistachios
1 quart fresh strawberries
2 teaspoon powder sugar
2 teaspoon grated lemon rind, divided
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon cornstarch
10 tablespoon fat-free milk
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
1 large egg white
2 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted and divided
Cooking spray
2 tablespoons shell unsalted pistachios, crushed
1. Hull and quarter strawberries; place in a medium bowl. Add sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon rind and juice; toss.
2. Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in oven; preheat to 450 degrees F.
3. Combine cornstarch, milk, flour, eggs, egg white, remaining 1 teaspoon lemon rind and 1 tablespoon butter in a blender, blend until smooth.
4. Once oven is preheated, remove pan. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter to pan; swirl to coat. Add batter to pan; bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes or until batter is very puffed and deeply browned. Remove from oven. Top with strawberry mixture; sprinkle with pistachios.
Slice into quarters, serve immediately.
Serves 4 at 256 calories each.
(Source: Cooking Light)
Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.
