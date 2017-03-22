Something so special happens when making this incredible German breakfast treat. And with the simple ingredients we all have in our pantries, breakfast takes on a specialness not reserved for company or holidays. While Dutch Babies seem to be intimidating, much like a soufflé, your pre-heated oven does all the work.

The key to the dish’s dramatic puffiness comes from oven spring — the hit of steam and heat that batter gets when poured into a sizzling hot pan and then goes into a hot oven. The instructions call for making the strawberry mixture first so the berries have time to macerate and get juicy.

Dutch Baby with Strawberries and Pistachios

1 quart fresh strawberries

2 teaspoon powder sugar

2 teaspoon grated lemon rind, divided

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

10 tablespoon fat-free milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 large egg white

2 1/2 tablespoons butter, melted and divided

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons shell unsalted pistachios, crushed

1. Hull and quarter strawberries; place in a medium bowl. Add sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon rind and juice; toss.

2. Place a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in oven; preheat to 450 degrees F.

3. Combine cornstarch, milk, flour, eggs, egg white, remaining 1 teaspoon lemon rind and 1 tablespoon butter in a blender, blend until smooth.

4. Once oven is preheated, remove pan. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons butter to pan; swirl to coat. Add batter to pan; bake at 450 degrees for 20 minutes or until batter is very puffed and deeply browned. Remove from oven. Top with strawberry mixture; sprinkle with pistachios.

Slice into quarters, serve immediately.

Serves 4 at 256 calories each.

(Source: Cooking Light)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.