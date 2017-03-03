Dust, ashes and diamonds

I suspect you know that diamonds, some of the hardest, most beautiful and cherished gems in all the world, are nothing more than carbon dust — ashes — that have been exposed to pressure.

I first learned this fun fact as a kid watching the old black-and-white Superman TV series, the one starring George Reeves. There’s a scene in one episode where Superman takes a dirty black lump of coal in his hand and squeezes it very, very hard. He grunts. He grimaces. Smoke comes out of his clenched fist. And when he opens his hand, the black lump of coal is no longer there. It has been transformed into a clean bright glittering diamond.

On Ash Wednesday and through the church’s liturgical season of Lent (40 days prior to Easter not counting Sundays), I’m reminded that in God’s hand, the ashes of human life are more than mere refuse to be discarded. By the amazing power of God’s grace the ashes that make up our lives can be transformed into something beautiful.

Every year, on Ash Wednesday, as I make the sign of the cross on foreheads of the faithful, with the words, “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return,” I recall Superman transforming dusty coal to precious glittering diamonds. I also hear, ringing in my mind, one of my favorite old “camp meeting” songs, “Diamonds in the Rough,” written by A.P. Carter. It’s chorus sings:

“The day will soon be over and evening will be done

And no more gems be gathered so let us all press on

When Jesus comes to claim us and says it is enough

The diamonds will be shining no longer in the rough”

Lent is a time to contemplate the ashes of sin that blemish our lives. It is also a time to look forward for the time when, by the power and grace of God, those ashes and we ourselves will transform into something precious and beautiful. Then on Easter we will truly celebrate the promise of resurrection and new life. We may be dust and ashes, but, thanks be to God, that’s not all that we are.

May God bless you with an awareness of the ways God is blessing you.

Rev. Don Derryberry is the pastor at First United Methodist Church.