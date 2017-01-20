WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Dueling Pianos featured at Saturday fundraiser


SHERIDAN — You name it, they play it.

That’s the basic premise behind a night of entertainment with the Dueling Duo, a lively musical act to be featured at Sheridan Rotary’s fundraiser Jan. 27.

Organizers suggest coming to the event with cash — requests accompanied by $5, $10 or $20 bills have a better chance of getting played, and the money is split between the performers and the fundraiser cause.

Event organizer Sasha Johnston said money raised at this year’s fundraiser — the third annual with the Dueling Duo — will support scholarships for local youth to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards leadership camps in 2017. Since 2017 is the 100-year anniversary for Rotary, funds will also support a special anniversary project.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Kalif Shrine, 145 W. Loucks St. Tickets are $50 in advance, on sale now at Barney & Graham, LLC, located at 247 Coffeen Ave., and Sheridan County Title Insurance Agency, located at 23 S. Main St. 

The event will include a raffle, appetizers and cocktails. For more information, call Johnston at 672-6478 or email rotarysheridan@gmail.com.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..