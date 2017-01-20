Dueling Pianos featured at Saturday fundraiser

SHERIDAN — You name it, they play it.

That’s the basic premise behind a night of entertainment with the Dueling Duo, a lively musical act to be featured at Sheridan Rotary’s fundraiser Jan. 27.

Organizers suggest coming to the event with cash — requests accompanied by $5, $10 or $20 bills have a better chance of getting played, and the money is split between the performers and the fundraiser cause.

Event organizer Sasha Johnston said money raised at this year’s fundraiser — the third annual with the Dueling Duo — will support scholarships for local youth to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Awards leadership camps in 2017. Since 2017 is the 100-year anniversary for Rotary, funds will also support a special anniversary project.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Kalif Shrine, 145 W. Loucks St. Tickets are $50 in advance, on sale now at Barney & Graham, LLC, located at 247 Coffeen Ave., and Sheridan County Title Insurance Agency, located at 23 S. Main St.

The event will include a raffle, appetizers and cocktails. For more information, call Johnston at 672-6478 or email rotarysheridan@gmail.com.