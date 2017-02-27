WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Ducks Unlimited annual fundraising banquet set for Saturday
SHERIDAN — The annual fundraiser for the Sheridan Ducks Unlimited will take place Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
The event will include a variety of activities including a silent auction, live auction, dinner, games and raffles.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, see http://www.ducks.org/wyoming/events/44652/sheridan-dinner.
Tickets cost $50 per person or $90 for couples. Tables are also available for purchase.
The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.
