Ducks Unlimited annual fundraising banquet set for Saturday


SHERIDAN — The annual fundraiser for the Sheridan Ducks Unlimited will take place Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

The event will include a variety of activities including a silent auction, live auction, dinner, games and raffles.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, see http://www.ducks.org/wyoming/events/44652/sheridan-dinner.

Tickets cost $50 per person or $90 for couples. Tables are also available for purchase.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.

Staff Reports

