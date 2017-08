SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association will host a workshop on core strategies for success on Aug. 7 from 6-9 p.m.

Brooke Collins will lead the workshop meant to help those planning a start-up or looking for advice. Attendees will learn business tools to strengthen and improve profitability. A taco bar and drinks will be provided.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 672-8881.

The DSA office is located at 121 S. Main St.