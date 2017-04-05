WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
DSA announces Pot O’ Gold winners
SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association last week announced the winners of its shop local “Pot O’ Gold” campaign.
Spencer Kraft, chair of the Historic District Promotions Committee, drew the winning tickets.
The three winners were Jason Carlson of Sheridan, who filled out his raffle ticket at The Pony; Mark Hoover of Sheridan, who filled out his raffle ticket at The Parlor; and Patty Tobi of Buffalo, who filled out her winning ticket at The Outlet.
The three won a share of the Pot O’ Gold, which included more than $1,000 worth of prizes donated by the 50 participating local businesses.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- SC students excel at SkillsUSA - April 5, 2017
- DSA announces Pot O’ Gold winners - April 5, 2017
- Archaeological Society meeting to focus on Bomber Mountain - April 5, 2017