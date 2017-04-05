DSA announces Pot O’ Gold winners

SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association last week announced the winners of its shop local “Pot O’ Gold” campaign.

Spencer Kraft, chair of the Historic District Promotions Committee, drew the winning tickets.

The three winners were Jason Carlson of Sheridan, who filled out his raffle ticket at The Pony; Mark Hoover of Sheridan, who filled out his raffle ticket at The Parlor; and Patty Tobi of Buffalo, who filled out her winning ticket at The Outlet.

The three won a share of the Pot O’ Gold, which included more than $1,000 worth of prizes donated by the 50 participating local businesses.