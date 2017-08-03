Dry Fork Fire reaches 60 percent containment

SHERIDAN — Cooler temperatures and high humidity helped firefighters reach 60 percent containment on the Dry Fork Fire on Wednesday, though heavy fuels and steep terrain hampered full containment.

The lightning-caused fire, located about 8 miles north/northwest of Burgess Junction, did not increase in size since Tuesday. Full containment was expected late Wednesday or early Thursday.

No structures were reported threatened as of Wednesday afternoon and all trails and roads remained open.

On the south end of the Bighorn Mountains, Johnson County Fire Department responded to a fire reported to be 4 miles southwest of Story.

Firefighters hiked to the location to discover the fire to be on county and not Forest Service lands. According to reports from the Story Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was approximately 2 acres in size. As of Wednesday afternoon, reports from the Story department indicated that the fire was out.

Attempts to reach fire officials from Johnson County for additional information were not immediately successful.