Dressember event set for Dec. 29

SHERIDAN — Four LuLaRoe consultants will have their inventories of dresses, leggings and more at a pop-up boutique that benefits Dressember, a nonprofit that raises money to combat human trafficking and injustice against women worldwide.

The event will take place Dec. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

Each consultant will generously donate a portion of her sales — plus a match from LuLaRoe itself — to the Dressember Foundation, which is a nonprofit that raises money for the International Justice Mission’s work to end human trafficking and fight for justice for women across the world.

If you can’t make the sale or would like to donate directly to Dressember for this important cause, you can make your secure, tax deductible donation online at https://support.dressemberfoundation.org/thismatters.

First Baptist Church is located at 3179 Big Horn Ave.