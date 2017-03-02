Downtown Sheridan Association to host annual fundraiser

SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents have a chance to enjoy some of the best wines available, and maybe learn a little something while they’re at it.

Friday, the Downtown Sheridan Association will put on the Wild West Wine Fest — an annual fundraiser for the organization that allows participants to enjoy a variety of wines.

The wine fest takes place from 6-9 p.m. March 3 at the Elks Lodge.

Tickets for the event almost always sell out, according to DSA Executive Director Beth Holsinger.

“It’s become a popular event, that’s for sure,” she said.

For those who attend, however, it can be more than just a night on the town. Many say that the wine fest offers guests an opportunity to sample some of the best wines available, and to educate themselves.

Featured will be hundreds of wines from 23 vendors and distributors. For those who would rather have suds, five craft breweries will showcase their products.

Holsinger said this year will have the largest selection of wine vendors in the event’s long history.

One of the prizes of attending the Wild West Wine Fest includes experiencing new and unique wines.

Included in those are the local wineries and wine producers, which continue to pop up all the time, according to Danyelle Heidi, general manager of T&C Liquors and one of the organizers of the Wild West Wine Fest.

In Sheridan alone, Weston Wineries set up its base of operations in downtown Sheridan this summer.

In recent years, Star Liquor expanded to accommodate its wine tasting facility the Tasting Library.

Many regional wineries will showcase their products. Among those include the Sheridan-based Weston Wineries, Table Mountain Wineries and Jackson Hole Wineries.

“Many people say that this is one of the best wine fests in the state,” Heidi said.

On hand are wine experts who help participants get the best experience possible. DSA board member Steve Kuzara said those experts will often show wine tasters how to pair food with the wine, or how to effectively sample the beverage.

“There are experts sitting there at the tables,” Kuzara said. “It’s not like going into a liquor store and buying wine; there is someone there to tell you how they are made, what it should be prepared with, and so on. So there is a lot of information available to people who like wine.”

Participants can also purchase the wine they sample, so Kuzara said it’s a great event for both the distributors and wine fest goers.

The Wild West Wine Fest raises funds for the DSA’s projects throughout the year. Revenue often totals $50,000, which is then put toward hanging flower baskets on Main Street and other events the DSA holds.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Kuzara said. “It earns a lot of money for us.”